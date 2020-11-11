Forrest Lamp run blocking versus the Raiders on Sunday. (Photo: chargers.com)

After week 9 in the NFL there were a few former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)

Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND) Ravens 24, Colts 10 Doyle recorded no catches for no yards on two targets. Season stats: 15 targets, 9 catches, 108 yards, 2 TD This week: Colts @ Titans, 7:20pm Thursday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ) Patriots 30, Jets 27 Fant played in 100% of the Jets' offensive snaps at right tackle and left tackle after Mekhi Becton left the game with an injury. Season stats: 494 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed This week: Bye week

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR) BYE WEEK Season stats: 25 targets, 20 catches, 236 yards, 3 TD This week: Seahawks @ Rams, 3:25pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI) Titans 24, Bears 17 "Iggy" recorded no stats and played in 29 special teams plays which was 91% of the Bears special teams snaps. Season stats: 6 tackles This week: Vikings @ Bears, 7:15pm Monday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC) Raiders 31, Chargers 26 Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard. Season stats: 606 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 0 sacks allowed This week: Chargers @ Dolphins, 3:05pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)