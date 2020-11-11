Week 9 Pro Topper Update
After week 9 in the NFL there were a few former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)
Ravens 24, Colts 10
Doyle recorded no catches for no yards on two targets.
Season stats: 15 targets, 9 catches, 108 yards, 2 TD
This week: Colts @ Titans, 7:20pm Thursday
George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)
Patriots 30, Jets 27
Fant played in 100% of the Jets' offensive snaps at right tackle and left tackle after Mekhi Becton left the game with an injury.
Season stats: 494 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed
This week: Bye week
Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)
BYE WEEK
Season stats: 25 targets, 20 catches, 236 yards, 3 TD
This week: Seahawks @ Rams, 3:25pm Sunday
Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)
Titans 24, Bears 17
"Iggy" recorded no stats and played in 29 special teams plays which was 91% of the Bears special teams snaps.
Season stats: 6 tackles
This week: Vikings @ Bears, 7:15pm Monday
Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)
Raiders 31, Chargers 26
Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.
Season stats: 606 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 0 sacks allowed
This week: Chargers @ Dolphins, 3:05pm Sunday
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)
Chiefs 33, Panthers 31
Yelder recorded no stats and played in 11% of the offensive snaps and 23% of the special teams snaps for the Chiefs.
Season stats: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 10 yards
This week: Bye week