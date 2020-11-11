 Western Kentucky Football - Pro Toppers in the NFL: Week 9 Recap
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-11 13:13:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Week 9 Pro Topper Update

Casey Warner • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@thecaseywarner
Forrest Lamp run blocking versus the Raiders on Sunday. (Photo: chargers.com)
After week 9 in the NFL there were a few former Hilltoppers that had an impact across the league. Check out who made the most noise below.

Former Western Kentucky tight end Jack Doyle. (Photo: colts.com)
Jack Doyle, Tight End, Indianapolis Colts (8th season, all with IND)

Ravens 24, Colts 10

Doyle recorded no catches for no yards on two targets.

Season stats: 15 targets, 9 catches, 108 yards, 2 TD

This week: Colts @ Titans, 7:20pm Thursday

George Fant, Right Tackle, New York Jets (4th season, 1st with NYJ)

Patriots 30, Jets 27

Fant played in 100% of the Jets' offensive snaps at right tackle and left tackle after Mekhi Becton left the game with an injury.

Season stats: 494 offensive snaps, 1 penalty, 2 sacks allowed

This week: Bye week

Tyler Higbee, Tight End, Los Angeles Rams (5th season, all with LAR)

BYE WEEK

Season stats: 25 targets, 20 catches, 236 yards, 3 TD

This week: Seahawks @ Rams, 3:25pm Sunday

Joel Iyiegbuniwe, Linebacker, Chicago Bears (3rd season, all with CHI)

Titans 24, Bears 17

"Iggy" recorded no stats and played in 29 special teams plays which was 91% of the Bears special teams snaps.

Season stats: 6 tackles

This week: Vikings @ Bears, 7:15pm Monday

Forrest Lamp, Left Guard, Los Angeles Chargers (4th season, all with LAC)

Raiders 31, Chargers 26

Lamp played in 100% of the team's offensive snaps at left guard.

Season stats: 606 offensive snaps, 0 penalties, 0 sacks allowed

This week: Chargers @ Dolphins, 3:05pm Sunday

Former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder (Photo: Chiefs.com)
Deon Yelder, Tight End, Kansas City Chiefs (3rd season, all with Kansas City)

Chiefs 33, Panthers 31

Yelder recorded no stats and played in 11% of the offensive snaps and 23% of the special teams snaps for the Chiefs.

Season stats: 2 targets, 2 receptions, 10 yards

This week: Bye week

