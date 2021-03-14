After falling short to North Texas 61-57 in the finals of the Conference USA championship game on Saturday night, Western Kentucky (20-7) will now participate in the National Invitational Tournament.

The Hilltoppers, a No. 3 seed, will face No. 2 St. Mary's (14-9) on March 17th at 8 p.m. CST at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The winner of that game will face the winner of No. 1 Ole Miss and No. 4 Louisiana Tech on March 25th.

Other No. 1 seeds include St. Louis, Memphis, and Colorado State.

The rest of the tournament bracket is below: