Western Kentucky defeats Centre College 90-52 on Tuesday night

Junior forward Isaiah Cozart with the dunk. Cozart finished off the night with eight points, three rebounds and three blocks. (Drew Toennies)

Western Kentucky (7-4) controlled all facets of the game of basketball on Tuesday night in a dominant 90-52 win over Centre College (4-5) in which sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight recorded the first triple-double of his career. McKnight's triple-double is the fourth in program history and the second recorded this season as he is joined alongside junior center Jamarion Sharp in the honor.

"Ain't no disrespect to Centre, he does a great job, they got a great program and he does a really good job with his team, but it's very obvious that we're just better than Centre. Again, that's not being disrespectful in any way, that's giving them even more respect." — Rick Stansbury

The Hilltoppers' performance was incredibly significant tonight as there was free attendance for those impacted by the deadly storms and tornadoes as well as free food. WKU Basketball secured the victory over Centre College for the people of Bowling Green. The Hilltoppers' have been doing everything they can to help those in need since they returned from the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta against Ole Miss. Coach Rick Stansbury cancelled practice on Monday so he and the team could help the Bowling Green community.

“It was great. We did some community service yesterday, lifting up, cutting down trees, putting them out in the street, clearing out houses. I’ve never experienced anything like it. It felt great to have the entire community come together after a disaster like that on such short notice. It was great to play tonight, to play for the town and the community.” — Isaiah Cozart

McKnight led WKU's offense in the second half, showcasing his athleticism with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for a triple-double. Fifth year guard Josh Anderson was also significant in the victory as he dropped 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton chipped in with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal.

“It feels good. Being a part of this history at WKU, it goes way back. So I feel like I stamped my name into some of the record books so it’s an unreal moment. … I had a feeling I was close. In the first half, I knew I had seven and seven so I kept going.” — Dayvion McKnight

The Colonels' offensive efforts were led by senior forward RJ Smith who finished off the night with eight points and eight rebounds. Junior guard Carter Baughman was also significant to Centre College's offense as he recorded eight points, three rebounds and four assists.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 50% 38-76 23% 7-30 88% 7-8

The Hilltoppers had another solid rebounding performance against Centre College as they outrebounded their opponent 47-44, committed only six turnovers, scored 24 points off turnovers and posted 23 assists.

Centre College Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 28% 20-71 26% 11-42 20% 1-5

The Colonels finished off the night with 18 turnovers, two points off turnovers, 44 rebounds and 12 assists. Within the first minute of play, Luke Frampton had sank two three-pointers as the Hilltoppers were off on a 6-0 run. At 17:26, Centre College called a 30-second timeout as WKU had raced off to a 13-0 lead. With less than ten minutes remaining, the Hilltoppers were on a 15-0 run while the Colonels hadn’t scored since the 16:58 mark. The Hilltoppers had recorded a 21-2 run over the past 7:49 of play and held onto a commanding lead to end the first half ahead of Centre College, 48-18.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 51% 19-37 39% 7-18 75% 3-4

The Hilltoppers were additionally winning the rebounding battle 29-19, committed five turnovers, scored nine points off turnovers and had recorded 15 assists. Hamilton led WKU's offense at the half with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton had nine points and one rebound at halftime.

Table Name FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 20% 7-35 19% 4-21 0% 0-3