Western Kentucky defeats Centre College 90-52 on Tuesday night
Western Kentucky (7-4) controlled all facets of the game of basketball on Tuesday night in a dominant 90-52 win over Centre College (4-5) in which sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight recorded the first triple-double of his career.
McKnight's triple-double is the fourth in program history and the second recorded this season as he is joined alongside junior center Jamarion Sharp in the honor.
The Hilltoppers' performance was incredibly significant tonight as there was free attendance for those impacted by the deadly storms and tornadoes as well as free food. WKU Basketball secured the victory over Centre College for the people of Bowling Green.
The Hilltoppers' have been doing everything they can to help those in need since they returned from the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta against Ole Miss. Coach Rick Stansbury cancelled practice on Monday so he and the team could help the Bowling Green community.
McKnight led WKU's offense in the second half, showcasing his athleticism with 11 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for a triple-double.
Fifth year guard Josh Anderson was also significant in the victory as he dropped 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and four steals.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton chipped in with 17 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal.
The Colonels' offensive efforts were led by senior forward RJ Smith who finished off the night with eight points and eight rebounds.
Junior guard Carter Baughman was also significant to Centre College's offense as he recorded eight points, three rebounds and four assists.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
50%
|
38-76
|
23%
|
7-30
|
88%
|
7-8
The Hilltoppers had another solid rebounding performance against Centre College as they outrebounded their opponent 47-44, committed only six turnovers, scored 24 points off turnovers and posted 23 assists.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
28%
|
20-71
|
26%
|
11-42
|
20%
|
1-5
The Colonels finished off the night with 18 turnovers, two points off turnovers, 44 rebounds and 12 assists.
Within the first minute of play, Luke Frampton had sank two three-pointers as the Hilltoppers were off on a 6-0 run. At 17:26, Centre College called a 30-second timeout as WKU had raced off to a 13-0 lead. With less than ten minutes remaining, the Hilltoppers were on a 15-0 run while the Colonels hadn’t scored since the 16:58 mark.
The Hilltoppers had recorded a 21-2 run over the past 7:49 of play and held onto a commanding lead to end the first half ahead of Centre College, 48-18.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
51%
|
19-37
|
39%
|
7-18
|
75%
|
3-4
The Hilltoppers were additionally winning the rebounding battle 29-19, committed five turnovers, scored nine points off turnovers and had recorded 15 assists.
Hamilton led WKU's offense at the half with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton had nine points and one rebound at halftime.
|FG%
|FG
|3F%
|3F
|FT%
|FT
|
20%
|
7-35
|
19%
|
4-21
|
0%
|
0-3
Centre College grabbed 19 rebounds, had committed eight turnovers, scored two points off turnovers and posted three assists.
The Colonels' struggled offensively in the first half with only a few players posting solid offensive numbers.
Baughman led the Colonels with five points, two rebounds and three assists.
Senior forward Dustin Gerald also had five points and two rebounds.
The Hilltoppers continued to dominate the Colonels in every facet of the game in the second half as Western Kentucky had a commanding 72-37 lead with less than ten minutes remaining.
Before the final buzzer, McKnight officially recorded a triple-double as Western Kentucky went on to defeat Centre College 90-52.
This upcoming Saturday is a big game for Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers welcome Louisville to E.A. Diddle Arena for a Red Out game. The opening tipoff is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.