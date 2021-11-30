Western Kentucky dominates Rhodes College 105-35
Western Kentucky (4-3) put on an explosive offensive performance at Diddle Arena on Tuesday night in a 105-35 win over an overwhelmed Rhodes College (3-4).
The 70-point difference in tonight's final score was the largest margin of victory against a college team in Western Kentucky basketball's illustrious 103-year history, topping a 123-57 rout of Tampa on December 10th, 1966.
Additionally, Rhodes College's 35 points was the fewest points allowed by the Hilltoppers' since holding Asbury to 29 back on January 3rd, 2001.
Tonight's win additionally marked head coach Rick Stansbury's 400th win in his head coaching career.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton led the Hilltoppers' offense with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists.
Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear came off the bench and had 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists.
Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton was 6-8 from the field and finished the night with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.
The Hilltoppers were in complete control of the game from start to finish as there was very little offense from the Lynx with the highest points scored by a single player being five from guards TJ Clayton, Kevin Shen, and Mac James.
The Hilltoppers dominated offensively, shooting 56.9% (41-72) from the field, 36.4% (12-33) from beyond the arc and 57.9% (11-19) from the free-throw line.
The Lynx were 23.4% (15-64) from the field, 9.4% (3-32) from the three-point line and 40.0% (2-5) from the free throw line.
WKU additionally outrebounded Rhodes College 50-35 and scored 30 points off 24 turnovers by the Lynx over the course of the game. The Hilltoppers only committed 11 turnovers.
The Hilltoppers were in complete control from the opening tipoff as they raced off to a 9-0 lead by 17:45 and continued to build their lead with little-to-no pushback from the Lynx who only scored 15 points in the first half.
By 3:37, WKU had established a 12-2 run while the Lynx continued to struggle offensively as WKU held a 51-15 lead at halftime.
The Hilltoppers’ offense was led by Frampton who had 15 points and two rebounds in the first 20 minutes of play,
Hamilton was also significant in the first half as he scored 12 points, grabbed five rebounds and had three assists and one steal.
By halftime, the Hilltoppers were 56.8% (21-37) from the field, 37.5% (6-16) from the field and 37.5% (3-8) from the free throw line.
The Lynx were 17.1% (6-35) from the field, 15.0% (3-20) and 0% (0-1) from the free throw line.
James led the Lynx offensively at halftime with five points.
The second half was no different than the first half as WKU once again dominated with more than 54 points scored to seal the blowout win.
Within the first three minutes of the second half, WKU was on an 11-0 run as the Hilltoppers continued the obliteration of Rhodes College to win 105-35.
Western Kentucky returns to E.A. Diddle Arena to take on Eastern Kentucky this Saturday at 6 p.m.
