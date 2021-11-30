Western Kentucky dominates Rhodes College 105-35

Western Kentucky (4-3) put on an explosive offensive performance at Diddle Arena on Tuesday night in a 105-35 win over an overwhelmed Rhodes College (3-4). The 70-point difference in tonight's final score was the largest margin of victory against a college team in Western Kentucky basketball's illustrious 103-year history, topping a 123-57 rout of Tampa on December 10th, 1966. Additionally, Rhodes College's 35 points was the fewest points allowed by the Hilltoppers' since holding Asbury to 29 back on January 3rd, 2001. Tonight's win additionally marked head coach Rick Stansbury's 400th win in his head coaching career.

“I thought we had guys that had good shots that turned them down and passed it for a better shot. That’s the one thing that stood out. It’s easy when that game’s out of control like that, and you’re a shooter and there’s several guys that can make shots, to shoot a good shot. But I saw on several occasions a good shooter turn down a good shot and pass to his teammate for a better shot.” — Rick Stansbury

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton led the Hilltoppers' offense with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists. Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear came off the bench and had 20 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton was 6-8 from the field and finished the night with 18 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals.

“I think we just wanted to get better. We knew we were favored pretty well. Just getting better and guys stepping up. Being ready and just getting better.” — Luke Frampton

The Hilltoppers were in complete control of the game from start to finish as there was very little offense from the Lynx with the highest points scored by a single player being five from guards TJ Clayton, Kevin Shen, and Mac James. The Hilltoppers dominated offensively, shooting 56.9% (41-72) from the field, 36.4% (12-33) from beyond the arc and 57.9% (11-19) from the free-throw line. The Lynx were 23.4% (15-64) from the field, 9.4% (3-32) from the three-point line and 40.0% (2-5) from the free throw line. WKU additionally outrebounded Rhodes College 50-35 and scored 30 points off 24 turnovers by the Lynx over the course of the game. The Hilltoppers only committed 11 turnovers.

“Like Luke said, just getting better. Not looking at our opponent, just coming down and working on our things before facing a good opponent on Saturday against Eastern.” — Sherman Brashear