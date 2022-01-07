Western Kentucky hosts FIU for C-USA home opener

Westerrn Kentucky (8-6) welcomes Sunshine state foe Florida International (10-4) to E.A. Diddle Arena for the first C-USA home matchup of the season. The Hilltoppers have been especially dominant over FIU, establishing a 27-5 all-time record over the Panthers, including a four-game winning streak.

Josh Anderson drives to the paint against Ole Miss (Photo: Evan Brown/WKU Athletics)

Western Kentucky is coming off a stunning 74-73 defeat to Louisiana Tech who rallied in the closing moments of the game to upset the Hilltoppers who had a 17-point lead earlier in the second half. Graduate guard Camron Justice was the most significant performer, dropping 22 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight was also crucial to WKU's offense, posting 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block.

PROJECTED FIU STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Tevin Brewer 5'8"/160 Jr. Brewer averages 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Denver Jones 6'4"/195 Fr. Jones averages 12.2. points and 3.8 rebounds per game. Daniel Parrish 6'3"/180 So. Parrish averages 10.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game. Clevon Brown 6'8"/232 Gr. Brown averages 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Eric Lovett 6'5"/200 Sr. Lovett averages 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Javaunte Hawkins (6.8 ppg), Isaiah Banks (5.7 ppg), Petar Krivokapic (5.4 ppg).

Western Kentucky-FIU Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Florida International Points Per Game 76.9 76.1 Field Goal Percentage .469 .438 Three-Point Percentage .340 .361 Rebound Margin -0.7 -1.9 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.2 Steals Per Game 9.1 7.5 Blocks Per Game 6.5 4.7 Opp. Points Per Game 68.4 66.2 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .396 .390 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .323 .274

FIU opened C-USA play on Dec. 30 in a 82-77 loss to Old Dominion but have since then, recorded wins against St. Thomas University (Fla.) and Bethune-Cookman University. Freshman Denver Jones led the Panthers' offense in the team's most recent 68-65 win over Bethune-Cookman University, finishing off the night with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Senior G/F Eric Lovett was another important player as he had 17 points, five rebounds and one steal.