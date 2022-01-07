Western Kentucky hosts FIU for C-USA home opener
Westerrn Kentucky (8-6) welcomes Sunshine state foe Florida International (10-4) to E.A. Diddle Arena for the first C-USA home matchup of the season.
The Hilltoppers have been especially dominant over FIU, establishing a 27-5 all-time record over the Panthers, including a four-game winning streak.
TV: ESPN+
WHO: Western Kentucky at FIU
WHEN: Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
ESPN BPI: No. 106 | No. 207
KENPOM: No. 108 | No. 248
SAGARIN: No. 125 | No. 229
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 134 | No. 225
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Western Kentucky is coming off a stunning 74-73 defeat to Louisiana Tech who rallied in the closing moments of the game to upset the Hilltoppers who had a 17-point lead earlier in the second half.
Graduate guard Camron Justice was the most significant performer, dropping 22 points, five rebounds, one assist and two steals.
Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight was also crucial to WKU's offense, posting 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and one block.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Tevin Brewer
|
5'8"/160
|
Jr.
|
Brewer averages 15.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
|
Denver Jones
|
6'4"/195
|
Fr.
|
Jones averages 12.2. points and 3.8 rebounds per game.
|
Daniel Parrish
|
6'3"/180
|
So.
|
Parrish averages 10.0 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.
|
Clevon Brown
|
6'8"/232
|
Gr.
|
Brown averages 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.
|
Eric Lovett
|
6'5"/200
|
Sr.
|
Lovett averages 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: Javaunte Hawkins (6.8 ppg), Isaiah Banks (5.7 ppg), Petar Krivokapic (5.4 ppg).
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Florida International
|
Points Per Game
|
76.9
|
76.1
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.469
|
.438
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.340
|
.361
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.7
|
-1.9
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.2
|
Steals Per Game
|
9.1
|
7.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.5
|
4.7
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
68.4
|
66.2
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.396
|
.390
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.323
|
.274
FIU opened C-USA play on Dec. 30 in a 82-77 loss to Old Dominion but have since then, recorded wins against St. Thomas University (Fla.) and Bethune-Cookman University.
Freshman Denver Jones led the Panthers' offense in the team's most recent 68-65 win over Bethune-Cookman University, finishing off the night with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Senior G/F Eric Lovett was another important player as he had 17 points, five rebounds and one steal.
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-4 / KEY WINS: UNC-Greensboro, Green Bay; KEY LOSSES: at Georgia, Eastern Michigan, Jacksonville State, Old Dominion.
SERIES HISTORY: The Hilltoppers have established a 27-5 all-time record against FIU, including a four-game winning streak over the Panthers. WKU has not fallen to FIU since a 75-72 loss during the 2015-16 season.
The Hilltoppers will tipoff their C-USA home opener against the FIU Panthers tomorrow afternoon. The opening tip is at 2 p.m. CT.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83.
Like us on FACEBOOK.