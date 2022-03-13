Western Kentucky lands West Florida transfer QB Austin Reed

Reed entered the transfer portal back on Feb. 23 and took a visit to Western Kentucky on March 8, per his own Instagram story.

The native of St. Augustine, FL. transferred to West Florida after a season at Southern Illinois, where he was a redshirt freshman. Reed has proven to be one of the greatest quarterbacks in West Florida program history, leading the Argos to a Division II national title during the 2019 campaign, recording 4,089 yards of total passing yards with 272.6 yards per game.

In the championship game, the 6-foot-0, 185-pound quarterback threw for 523 yards and six touchdowns. Reed set records for passing touchdowns and passing yards before halftime of the national championship game against Minnesota State, which the Argos won 48-40.

The Argos didn't play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this past season, Reed has been making explosive plays, throwing for 3,418 yards and 38 touchdowns. His performance earned him All-American honors while he was also a finalist in the running for the Harlon Hill Trophy, an award given to the best player in Division II football annually.