Western Kentucky opens C-USA action against Louisiana Tech

Western Kentucky (8-6) begins Conference USA play tomorrow on the road at Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0 C-USA) at 1 p.m. CT in Ruston, LA. The matchup is scheduled to air nationally on CBS Sports Network. WKU is 20-18 all-time against Louisiana Tech with a 6-9 record against the Bulldogs on the road as well as six straight losses to LA Tech dating back to the 1998 season. The last time the two programs met was on Mar. 25, 2021 in the NIT Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated the Hilltoppers 72-65 with 11-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc and a late 12-0 run in the first half.

"I like our team, I like the way we've been playing, I like where we're at, I like the team chemistry, I like our rythm." — Rick Stansbury

The Hilltoppers closed out nonconference play in a 95-60 loss to No. 20/18 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 22. Fifth year guard Josh Anderson led WKU's offense with 18 points and four steals. Graduate guard Camron Justice was also significant with 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Junior center Jamarion Sharp had eight points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Sharp went down with a foot injury in the second half. The Hilltoppers' intial C-USA opener against Southern Miss was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program.

"What they've done against Ole Miss on the big stage and against Louisville last week, it tells you the potential of our team." — Rick Stansbury

Louisiana Tech opened up C-USA play on Thursday with a 79-56 blowout win over the Marshall Thundering Herd. Sophomore guard Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs, dropping 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals. Sophomore guard Keaston Willis was also a major offensive contributor in the victory as he finished with 20 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal. Senior guard Amorie Archibald finished chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

PROJECTED Louisiana Tech STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Kenneth Lofton Jr. 6'7"/275 Fr. Lofton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Amorie Archibald 6'3"/185 Sr. Archibald averages 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Keaston Willis 6'3"/190 So. Willis averages 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. Isaiah Crawford 6'6"/220 So. Crawford averages 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. Cobe Williams 6'0"/180 So. Williams averages 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: David Green (6.5 ppg), Kenny Hunter (5.5 ppg), Kaleb Stewart (5.4 ppg).

Western Kentucky-Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Louisiana Tech Points Per Game 77.2 80.5 Field Goal Percentage .470 .473 Three-Point Percentage .321 .319 Rebound Margin -0.4 1.6 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.4 Steals Per Game 9.5 6.9 Blocks Per Game 6.6 2.5 Opp. Points Per Game 67.9 69.4 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .396 .409 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .320 .310