 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Basketball-Western Kentucky opens C-USA action against Louisiana Tech
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-31 17:06:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Western Kentucky opens C-USA action against Louisiana Tech

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky (8-6) begins Conference USA play tomorrow on the road at Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0 C-USA) at 1 p.m. CT in Ruston, LA.

The matchup is scheduled to air nationally on CBS Sports Network.

WKU is 20-18 all-time against Louisiana Tech with a 6-9 record against the Bulldogs on the road as well as six straight losses to LA Tech dating back to the 1998 season.

The last time the two programs met was on Mar. 25, 2021 in the NIT Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated the Hilltoppers 72-65 with 11-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc and a late 12-0 run in the first half.

TV: CBS Sports Network

WHO: Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech

WHEN: Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: Thomas Assembly Center - Ruston, LA.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | LOUISIANA TECH

ESPN BPI: No. 104 | No. 111

KENPOM: No. 111 | No. 76

SAGARIN: No. 122 | No. 80

2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 135 | No. 79

"I like our team, I like the way we've been playing, I like where we're at, I like the team chemistry, I like our rythm."
— Rick Stansbury

The Hilltoppers closed out nonconference play in a 95-60 loss to No. 20/18 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 22.

Fifth year guard Josh Anderson led WKU's offense with 18 points and four steals.

Graduate guard Camron Justice was also significant with 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block.

Junior center Jamarion Sharp had eight points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Sharp went down with a foot injury in the second half.

The Hilltoppers' intial C-USA opener against Southern Miss was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program.

"What they've done against Ole Miss on the big stage and against Louisville last week, it tells you the potential of our team."
— Rick Stansbury

Louisiana Tech opened up C-USA play on Thursday with a 79-56 blowout win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Sophomore guard Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs, dropping 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.

Sophomore guard Keaston Willis was also a major offensive contributor in the victory as he finished with 20 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal.

Senior guard Amorie Archibald finished chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.

PROJECTED Louisiana Tech STARTING LINEUP
Player  HT/WT Year Notes

Kenneth Lofton Jr.

6'7"/275

Fr.

Lofton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Amorie Archibald

6'3"/185

Sr.

Archibald averages 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Keaston Willis

6'3"/190

So.

Willis averages 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Isaiah Crawford

6'6"/220

So.

Crawford averages 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Cobe Williams

6'0"/180

So.

Williams averages 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: David Green (6.5 ppg), Kenny Hunter (5.5 ppg), Kaleb Stewart (5.4 ppg).

Western Kentucky-Louisiana Tech Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
Stat Western Kentucky Louisiana Tech

Points Per Game

77.2

80.5

Field Goal Percentage

.470

.473

Three-Point Percentage

.321

.319

Rebound Margin

-0.4

1.6

Assist to Turnover Ratio

1.1

1.4

Steals Per Game

9.5

6.9

Blocks Per Game

6.6

2.5

Opp. Points Per Game

67.9

69.4

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

.396

.409

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

.320

.310

LOUISIANA TECH RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-3 / KEY LOSSES: at No. 14 Alabama, NC State, No. 19 LSU - KEY WINS: at Santa Clara, Marshall

SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 20-18 all-time against Louisiana Tech, recording a 6-9 record against the Bulldogs on the road and six straight losses in Ruston that date back to the 1998 season.

The Hilltoppers will open C-USA play on the road in Ruston, LA. tomorrow afternoon against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The opening tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.

{{ article.author_name }}