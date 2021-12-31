Western Kentucky opens C-USA action against Louisiana Tech
Western Kentucky (8-6) begins Conference USA play tomorrow on the road at Louisiana Tech (10-3, 1-0 C-USA) at 1 p.m. CT in Ruston, LA.
The matchup is scheduled to air nationally on CBS Sports Network.
WKU is 20-18 all-time against Louisiana Tech with a 6-9 record against the Bulldogs on the road as well as six straight losses to LA Tech dating back to the 1998 season.
The last time the two programs met was on Mar. 25, 2021 in the NIT Quarterfinals. The Bulldogs defeated the Hilltoppers 72-65 with 11-of-18 shooting from beyond the arc and a late 12-0 run in the first half.
TV: CBS Sports Network
WHO: Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech
WHEN: Saturday at 1:00 p.m. CT
WHERE: Thomas Assembly Center - Ruston, LA.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | LOUISIANA TECH
ESPN BPI: No. 104 | No. 111
KENPOM: No. 111 | No. 76
SAGARIN: No. 122 | No. 80
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 135 | No. 79
The Hilltoppers closed out nonconference play in a 95-60 loss to No. 20/18 Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 22.
Fifth year guard Josh Anderson led WKU's offense with 18 points and four steals.
Graduate guard Camron Justice was also significant with 13 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block.
Junior center Jamarion Sharp had eight points, six rebounds and seven blocks. Sharp went down with a foot injury in the second half.
The Hilltoppers' intial C-USA opener against Southern Miss was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Golden Eagles' program.
Louisiana Tech opened up C-USA play on Thursday with a 79-56 blowout win over the Marshall Thundering Herd.
Sophomore guard Cobe Williams led the Bulldogs, dropping 22 points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals.
Sophomore guard Keaston Willis was also a major offensive contributor in the victory as he finished with 20 points, three rebounds, one block and one steal.
Senior guard Amorie Archibald finished chipped in 12 points, five rebounds and three assists.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Kenneth Lofton Jr.
|
6'7"/275
|
Fr.
|
Lofton Jr. is averaging 17.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.
|
Amorie Archibald
|
6'3"/185
|
Sr.
|
Archibald averages 13.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
|
Keaston Willis
|
6'3"/190
|
So.
|
Willis averages 11.4 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.
|
Isaiah Crawford
|
6'6"/220
|
So.
|
Crawford averages 11.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.
|
Cobe Williams
|
6'0"/180
|
So.
|
Williams averages 8.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: David Green (6.5 ppg), Kenny Hunter (5.5 ppg), Kaleb Stewart (5.4 ppg).
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Louisiana Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
77.2
|
80.5
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.470
|
.473
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.321
|
.319
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.4
|
1.6
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.1
|
1.4
|
Steals Per Game
|
9.5
|
6.9
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.6
|
2.5
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
67.9
|
69.4
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.396
|
.409
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.320
|
.310
LOUISIANA TECH RECORD THIS SEASON: 10-3 / KEY LOSSES: at No. 14 Alabama, NC State, No. 19 LSU - KEY WINS: at Santa Clara, Marshall
The Hilltoppers will open C-USA play on the road in Ruston, LA. tomorrow afternoon against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. The opening tipoff is set for 1 p.m. CT.
