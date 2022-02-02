Western Kentucky prepares for Charlotte

Western Kentucky (10-11, 2-6 C-USA) is taking a road trip to North Carolina this week, scheduled to face off against conference foe Charlotte (11-8, 4-3 C-USA) at Halton Arena on Thursday evening. The Hilltoppers, who are currently on a five-game losing streak are below .500 on the season. The losing streak marks the largest losing streak under head coach Rick Stansbury. WKU is 22-12 all-time against Charlotte, but dropped the last meeting in overtime, falling 75-71.

Western Kentucky is coming off a 93-85 loss to Middle Tennesse, faltering against the Blue Raiders for the first time in four meetings. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight had another standout performance against the Blue Raiders, dropping 24 points, five rebounds, 10 assists and three steals. Fifth year guard Josh Anderson recorded 17 points, three rebounds, one assist and five steals. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton finished the contest with 16 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

PROJECTED CHARLOTTE STARTING LINEUP Player HT/WT Year Notes Jahmir Young 6'1"/185 Jr. Young is averaging 18.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Austin Butler 6'5"/210 Sr. Butler is averaging 11.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Clyde Trapp 6'4"/200 Sr. Trapp is averaging 9.3 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Robert Braswell IV 6'7"/205 Jr. Braswell IV is averaging 8.6 points and 1.6 rebounds per game. Aly Khalifa 6'11"/230 Fr. Khalifa is averaging 7.3 points and 3.8 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Musa Jallow (5.9 ppg), Jackson Threadgill (5.3 ppg), Jared Garcia (2.7 ppg).

Charlotte is coming off a 68-52 loss to C-USA east division foe Old Dominion, who the 49ers defeated at home earlier that week. Charlotte hosted Old Dominion on Wednesday, surging to a 71-67 victory. In the loss, the 49ers were led by junior guard Jahmir Young, who finished with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals. Junior forward Robert Braswell IV recorded 10 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Western Kentucky-Charlotte Stats (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Charlotte Points Per Game 76.3 69.1 Field Goal Percentage .471 .460 Three-Point Percentage .346 .356 Rebound Margin -1.1 -3.1 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.1 1.2 Steals Per Game 8.8 4.8 Blocks Per Game 5.9 2.8 Opp. Points Per Game 70.7 71.2 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .417 .457 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .347 .366

CHARLOTTE RECORD THIS SEASON: 11-8, 4-3 C-USA / KEY WINS: Monmouth, USC Upstate, Appalachian State, George Washington, Valparaiso, Maryland Eastern Shore, Western Carolina, UTEP, UTSA, Rice, Old Dominion; KEY LOSSES: Toledo, Drexel, Davidson, #12 Arkansas, Wake Forest, FAU, North Texas, Old Dominion. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 22-12 all-time against the Charlotte, recording four straight wins over the 49ers from 2018-2020 before faltering at home against Charlotte at home last season, a 75-71 win in overtime.