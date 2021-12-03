Western Kentucky prepares for in-state foe Eastern Kentucky
Western Kentucky (4-3) is looking for their fourth straight victory at home as they host in-state foe Eastern Kentucky (5-3) on Saturday night.
Saturday's showdown will be the 159th meeting between the Hilltoppers and the Colonels. WKU has been victorious in the last two meetings between the two teams and has won 15 of the last 16 matchups, establishing a 114-44 all-time record.
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 4-1 all-time against the Colonels.
TV: ESPN+/WKU PBS
WHO: Western Kentucky at Eastern Kentucky
WHEN: Saturday at 6 p.m. CT
WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | Eastern Kentucky
ESPN BPI: No. 86 | No. 124
KENPOM: No. 111 | No. 189
SAGARIN: No. 133 | No. 173
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 82 | No. 155
The Hilltoppers are coming off a dominant 105-35 performance against Rhodes College on Tuesday night.
The victory marked the largest margin of victory in program history with a 70-point difference in the final score. Tuesday night's win also marked the 400th win in Rick Stansbury's head coaching career.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton led Western Kentucky's offense on Tuesday with 24 points from 11-of-13 shooting in just 21 minutes of play.
Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear came off the bench to score 20 points and six rebounds.
Redshirt senior Luke Frampton showcased his shooting with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.
|PLAYER
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Braxton Beverly
|
5'10"/185
|
Sr.
|
Beverly averages 10.3 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and nine steals per game.
|
Devontae Blanton
|
6'6"/214
|
Fr.
|
Blanton averages 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, six steals and one block per game.
|
Jannson Williams
|
6'9"/221
|
Sr.
|
Williams averages 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, five steals and 20 blocks per game.
|
Curt Lewis
|
6'5"/222
|
Fr.
|
Lewis averages 9.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 10 steals per game.
|
Michael Moreno
|
6'7"/225
|
So.
|
Moreno averages 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 14 steals and one block per game.
KEY RESERVES: Russhard Cruickshank (6.4 ppg), Jomaru Brown (7.6 ppg), Cooper Robb (7.9 ppg).
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Eastern Kentucky
|
Points Per Game
|
78.3
|
82.8
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.471
|
.436
|
Three-Point Perentage
|
.345
|
.371
|
Rebound Margin
|
0.9
|
-2.5
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.0
|
1.2
|
Steals Per Game
|
11.0
|
10.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.7
|
5.6
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
65.6
|
70.3
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.392
|
.418
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.297
|
.267
A slow offensive performance in the first half hurt Eastern Kentucky on Sunday as they fell 88-75 to Radford.
The Colonels were 15.8% (3-of-19) from the field and were trailing their opponent by as much as 15 points in the first half. At the end of the game, Eastern Kentucky posted 34.4% (22-64) from the field, 31.3% (10-32) from beyond the arc and 75.0% (21-28) from the free throw line.
Eastern Kentucky also suffered a close loss at West Virginia back on November 26th, 80-77.
Eastern Kentucky RECORD THIS SEASON: 5-3 / Defeated by James Madison, West Virginia and Radford.
SERIES HISTORY: This Saturday will be the 159th all-time meeting between Western Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky. The Hilltoppers are 114-44 all-time in a series dating back to 1914-15.
Western Kentucky welcomes the Eastern Kentucky Colonels to E.A. Diddle Arena Saturday night for a 6 p.m. scheduled opening tip.
****
****
