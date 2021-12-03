Western Kentucky prepares for in-state foe Eastern Kentucky

Western Kentucky (4-3) is looking for their fourth straight victory at home as they host in-state foe Eastern Kentucky (5-3) on Saturday night. Saturday's showdown will be the 159th meeting between the Hilltoppers and the Colonels. WKU has been victorious in the last two meetings between the two teams and has won 15 of the last 16 matchups, establishing a 114-44 all-time record. WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is 4-1 all-time against the Colonels.

"Saturday night, it's a whole different kind of animal coming in here. Eastern Kentucky has got a great team." — Rick Stansbury

The Hilltoppers are coming off a dominant 105-35 performance against Rhodes College on Tuesday night. The victory marked the largest margin of victory in program history with a 70-point difference in the final score. Tuesday night's win also marked the 400th win in Rick Stansbury's head coaching career. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton led Western Kentucky's offense on Tuesday with 24 points from 11-of-13 shooting in just 21 minutes of play. Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear came off the bench to score 20 points and six rebounds. Redshirt senior Luke Frampton showcased his shooting with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc.

"Like Luke said, just getting better. Not looking at our opponent, just coming down and working on our things before facing a good opponent on Saturday against Eastern." — Sherman Brashear

PROJECTED Eastern Kentucky STARTING LINEUP PLAYER HT/WT YEAR NOTES Braxton Beverly 5'10"/185 Sr. Beverly averages 10.3 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and nine steals per game. Devontae Blanton 6'6"/214 Fr. Blanton averages 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, six steals and one block per game. Jannson Williams 6'9"/221 Sr. Williams averages 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 0.9 assists, five steals and 20 blocks per game. Curt Lewis 6'5"/222 Fr. Lewis averages 9.3 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 10 steals per game. Michael Moreno 6'7"/225 So. Moreno averages 13.0 points, 7.1 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 14 steals and one block per game.

KEY RESERVES: Russhard Cruickshank (6.4 ppg), Jomaru Brown (7.6 ppg), Cooper Robb (7.9 ppg).

WKU-EKU Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Eastern Kentucky Points Per Game 78.3 82.8 Field Goal Percentage .471 .436 Three-Point Perentage .345 .371 Rebound Margin 0.9 -2.5 Assist to Turnover Ratio 1.0 1.2 Steals Per Game 11.0 10.0 Blocks Per Game 6.7 5.6 Opp. Points Per Game 65.6 70.3 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .392 .418 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .297 .267

A slow offensive performance in the first half hurt Eastern Kentucky on Sunday as they fell 88-75 to Radford. The Colonels were 15.8% (3-of-19) from the field and were trailing their opponent by as much as 15 points in the first half. At the end of the game, Eastern Kentucky posted 34.4% (22-64) from the field, 31.3% (10-32) from beyond the arc and 75.0% (21-28) from the free throw line. Eastern Kentucky also suffered a close loss at West Virginia back on November 26th, 80-77.