Western Kentucky prepares for matchup against Rhodes College
Western Kentucky (3-3) is set to compete in its third straight home game on Tuesday night as the Hilltoppers welcome Rhodes College (3-3) to E.A. Diddle Arena.
The Rhodes College Lynx were not initally scheduled to travel to Bowling Green this season but the matchup was announced on Nov. 16, after the season had began.
Tonight's matchup marks the first time Western Kentucky and head coach Rick Stansbury have faced off against Rhodes College in a regular-season contest.
When InsideHilltopperSports.com asked Stansbury about tomorrow night's matchup at the UT-Martin postgame press conference, he respectfully said that the Division III program was.
TV: ESPN+/WKU PBS
WHO: Western Kentucky at Rhodes College
WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT
WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.
The Hilltoppers have won their last two games at home by 15 points or more. The last victory in WKU's five-game homestand was an 81-66 rout of UT-Martin on Saturday evening.
Western Kentucky ranks 16th in the nation in blocks per game (6.0), 25th in steals per game (10.2), 31st in the nation in fewest fouls per game (13.8) and 39th in turnovers forced per game (17.8).
WKU has also showcased the talent on its roster in the first several games of the season as the Hilltoppers have had a different leading scorer in five out of the last six games.
On Saturday, senior forward Jairus Hamilton led the Hilltoppers with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Hamilton made 8-of-15 shots and was 7-of-11 from the free throw line.
Graduate guard Camron Justice, who was just recently granted an extra year of elibibility by the NCAA, was consistent as well with 17 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal.
Rhodes College has established a 3-3 record so far this season. The Lynx are coming off a 78-57 loss to Washington University in St. Louis this past Sunday in Memphis.
|PLAYER
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Koki Wiley
|
6'3"/185
|
Jr.
|
The Tokyo, Japan native averages 17.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.
|
Jalen Essick
|
6'5"/200
|
Jr.
|
The Tucker, GA. native averages 10.0 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.
|
Jefferson Walker
|
6'0"/175
|
Jr.
|
The Memphis, TN. native averages 9.5 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game.
|
Kevin Shen
|
6'3"/170
|
Sr.
|
The Baton Rouge, LA. native averages 9.2 points per game and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game.
|
Hayden Lamey
|
6'4"/195
|
So.
|
The native of Birmingham, AL. averages 8.6 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game.
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Rhodes College
|
Points Per Game
|
73.8
|
75.0
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.451
|
.446
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.341
|
.358
|
Rebound Margin
|
-1.5
|
2.3
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
0.9
|
0.9
|
Steals Per Game
|
10.2
|
5.5
|
Blocks Per Game
|
6.0
|
2.8
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
70.7
|
73.7
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.419
|
.443
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.340
|
.353
KEY RESERVES: Mac James (7.3 ppg), Zavien Williams (5.0 ppg), Arness Georgetown II (4.7 ppg).
Rhodes College RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-3 / lost to University of Dallas, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Belhaven University (Miss.), Washington University in St. Louis.
SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky and Rhodes College have never met before in the regular season.
Western Kentucky welcomes Rhodes College to E.A. Diddle Arena Tuesday night for the first regular-season meeting between the two programs. The opening tipoff is set for 7 p.m.
