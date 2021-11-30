Western Kentucky prepares for matchup against Rhodes College

Dayvion McKnight shooting free throws at the line during the Hilltoppers' season opener against Alabama State. (Drew Toennies)

Western Kentucky (3-3) is set to compete in its third straight home game on Tuesday night as the Hilltoppers welcome Rhodes College (3-3) to E.A. Diddle Arena. The Rhodes College Lynx were not initally scheduled to travel to Bowling Green this season but the matchup was announced on Nov. 16, after the season had began. Tonight's matchup marks the first time Western Kentucky and head coach Rick Stansbury have faced off against Rhodes College in a regular-season contest. When InsideHilltopperSports.com asked Stansbury about tomorrow night's matchup at the UT-Martin postgame press conference, he respectfully said that the Division III program was.

"I don't know much about them yet. Naturally, we'll be the better the team. There's no disrespect to them, we're just a better team." — Rick Stansbury

TV: ESPN+/WKU PBS WHO: Western Kentucky at Rhodes College WHEN: Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.

The Hilltoppers have won their last two games at home by 15 points or more. The last victory in WKU's five-game homestand was an 81-66 rout of UT-Martin on Saturday evening. Western Kentucky ranks 16th in the nation in blocks per game (6.0), 25th in steals per game (10.2), 31st in the nation in fewest fouls per game (13.8) and 39th in turnovers forced per game (17.8). WKU has also showcased the talent on its roster in the first several games of the season as the Hilltoppers have had a different leading scorer in five out of the last six games. On Saturday, senior forward Jairus Hamilton led the Hilltoppers with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Hamilton made 8-of-15 shots and was 7-of-11 from the free throw line. Graduate guard Camron Justice, who was just recently granted an extra year of elibibility by the NCAA, was consistent as well with 17 points, two rebounds, four assists and one steal. Rhodes College has established a 3-3 record so far this season. The Lynx are coming off a 78-57 loss to Washington University in St. Louis this past Sunday in Memphis.

PROJECTED Rhodes College STARTING LINEUP PLAYER HT/WT YEAR NOTES Koki Wiley 6'3"/185 Jr. The Tokyo, Japan native averages 17.0 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Jalen Essick 6'5"/200 Jr. The Tucker, GA. native averages 10.0 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game. Jefferson Walker 6'0"/175 Jr. The Memphis, TN. native averages 9.5 points per game and 3.2 rebounds per game. Kevin Shen 6'3"/170 Sr. The Baton Rouge, LA. native averages 9.2 points per game and grabs 3.2 rebounds per game. Hayden Lamey 6'4"/195 So. The native of Birmingham, AL. averages 8.6 points per game and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Western Kentucky-Rhodes College Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky Rhodes College Points Per Game 73.8 75.0 Field Goal Percentage .451 .446 Three-Point Percentage .341 .358 Rebound Margin -1.5 2.3 Assist to Turnover Ratio 0.9 0.9 Steals Per Game 10.2 5.5 Blocks Per Game 6.0 2.8 Opp. Points Per Game 70.7 73.7 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .419 .443 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .340 .353

KEY RESERVES: Mac James (7.3 ppg), Zavien Williams (5.0 ppg), Arness Georgetown II (4.7 ppg).

Rhodes College RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-3 / lost to University of Dallas, University of Alabama-Birmingham, Belhaven University (Miss.), Washington University in St. Louis. SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky and Rhodes College have never met before in the regular season.