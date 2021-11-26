Western Kentucky prepares for Saturday afternoon showdown with UT Martin

Western Kentucky (2-3) is looking to remain undefeated on their home court as they host Tennessee-Martin (3-3) on Saturday afternoon in the continuation of the Hilltoppers' longest home-stand since the 2014 season. The Hilltoppers are 3-1 all-time against the Skyhawks while head coach Rick Stansbury has posted a 5-0 record against UT Martin over the course of his career. In the most recent matchup between the two teams, WKU defeated UT Martin 86-71 at home during the 2018 season.

"We got a much better UT Martin team coming in here. They're a good basketball team, so we'll have to be ready for a different kind of challenge." — Rick Stansbury

TV: ESPN+ WHO: Western Kentucky at UT Martin WHEN: Saturday at 12 p.m. CT WHERE: E.A. Diddle Arena - Bowling Green, KY.

RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | UT Martin ESPN BPI: No. 90 | No. 303 KENPOM: No. 109 | No. 347 SAGARIN: No. 110 | No. 343 2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 82 | No. 338

The Hilltoppers tipped off a five-game homestand on Thanksgiving Eve, defeating Alabama A&M 88-62 to snap a three-game losing streak spanning back to the start of the Asheville Championship. Junior center Jamarion Sharp got the start at center in place of Jaylen Butz. The 7-foot-5 center out of Hopkinsville, Kentucky came up big, recording the third triple-double in WKU Basketball history. Sharp finished off the night with 10 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks. Sophomore guard Sherman Brashear led the Hilltoppers' offense coming off the bench to sink four shots from beyond the arc, dropping a career-high 18 points. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton is one of the regular, consistent offensive contributors on the team and that was no different on Wednesday. The Charlotte, North Carolina native tallied 15 points, five rebounds and three assists.

"I don't know much about them, except I know they've played some people, really tied some better teams. They'll be well coached." — Rick Stansbury

The Skyhawks are coming off a 103-43 blowout win over Carver College on Wednesday as several players on UT Martin's roster had double figure finishes. Darius Simmons had an outstanding performance with a game-high 18 points to lead the Skyhawks' offense. KJ Simon and KK Curry scored 16 points a piece. Bernie Andre chipped in with 13 points while Josiah Morris scored 12 points and Chris Nix tallied 10.

PROJECTED UT Martin STARTING LINEUP PLAYER HT/WT YEAR NOTES KJ Simon 6'3"/200 Jr. Simon plays 26.7 minutes per game and averages 17.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. KK Curry 6'6"/205 So. Curry is on the court for 28.5 minutes per game as he regularly averages 16.3 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Bernie Andre 6'6"/210 Grad. Andre plays for about 16 minutes per game and averages 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. Darius Simmons 5'11"/180 Grad. Simmons gets a solid 20 minutes per game and averages 9.5 points and 2.0 rebounds per game. Mikel Henderson 6'1"/165 So. In 27.7 minutes per game, Henderson averages 8.0 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

KEY RESERVES: Chris Nix (7.8 ppg), David Didenko (6.7 ppg), Koby Jeffries (5.2 ppg).

Western Kentucky-UT Martin Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats) Stat Western Kentucky UT Martin Points Per Game 72.4 78.3 Field Goal Percentage .440 .474 Three-Point Percentage .336 .331 Rebound Margin -3.8 +4.8 Assist to Turnover Ratio 0.8 1.2 Steals Per Game 11.6 7.3 Blocks Per Game 5.6 4.7 Opp. Points Per Game 71.6 71.0 Opp. Field Goal Percentage .424 .391 Opp. Three-Point Percentage .322 .298

UT Martin RECORD THIS SEASON: 3-3 / Defeated by Tennessee, Florida Atlantic and Troy. SERIES HISTORY: WKU is 3-1 all-time against UT Martin while head coach Rick Stansbury has posted a flawless 5-0 record against the Skyhawks over the course of his career. The last time the two teams faced off was in Bowling Green during the 2018 season. The Hilltoppers won 88-62.