Western Kentucky records first win over Louisville at Diddle Arena, 82-72

Western Kentucky rallied behind a sold out home crowd at E.A. Diddle Arena and a nationally televised spot on CBS TV to upset Louisville (7-4) 82-72, recording their first-ever win against the Cardinals at E.A. Diddle Arena. The victory also snapped a nine-game losing streak to Louisville that dated back to a 102-75 loss at the KFC Yum! Center on Dec. 19, 2009. Prior to then, WKU recorded a win over Louisville on Nov. 30, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. With the big win, Western Kentucky is now 11-8 against Power Five teams in the last five seasons and have now recorded four straight wins over power five foes on their home court. In a little over a week, WKU has recorded wins over Ole Miss and Louisville. WKU head coach Rick Stansbury recorded his first-ever victory over Louisville in his head coaching career.

“Fans across America, sports writers, man you think when a team loses or a coach loses, it is the end of the world. It is a game. Hell, it is important, we all want to win, but that is the real world out there now. You want to know what the real world is, just go out there and drive around a little bit.” — Rick Stansbury

The 7,053 fans at Diddle Arena rallied behind the Hilltoppers on Saturday as well. The significance of Saturday's game was that it was aired on national television, allowing the spread of awareness about those that are still suffering a week after the storms and tornadoes ripped through the Bowling Green community. Western Kentucky was without redshirt senior forward Jaylen Butz who is out due to COVID-19 protocols. The date of his return has not been revealed yet. Prior to tipoff, the Hilltoppers were a 2.5 point underdog, but became a one point underdog with the announcement that Louisville's fifth year forward/center Malik Williams was unable to play. Williams is one of Louisville's leading scorers, averaging 9.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

“At the end of the day, there is a lot of excitement out here, a lot of excitement. But it is still a game, it’s a game. When you drive out here, some of you folks that haven’t seen some things, drive by some of those communities. See how our communities got destroyed." — Rick Stansbury

Graduate guard Camron Justice led the Hilltoppers on offense with 25 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. He was 5-of-7 from beyond the three-point line. Junior center Jamarion Sharp had another stellar outing, scoring 14 points while also grabbing eight rebounds, four blocks and one steal. Dayvion McKnight, Jairus Hamilton and Josh Anderson all finished with 13 points each.

“First off, for them being here and the environment we had is just a testament to this city and the support they have for this university. With everything that is going on outside of this arena, it’s tragic people need help, support, you know, and for them to be here and support us the way they did from start to finish is just unbelievable.” — Camron Justice

Senior guard Noah Locke was key to Louisville's offense, recording 20 points, four rebounds, three assists in the loss. Graduate guard Mason Faulkner was also efficient offensively, scoring 12 points and recording three assists. Sophomore forward Matt Cross had 10 points, three rebounds and one steal.

"I feel like we just needed to continue to get stops. We're in a team's home gym, they're not gonna lay down and they got the fans behind them, a lot of energy." — Noah Locke

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats ) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 50% 24-48 50% 9-18 81% 25-31

The Hilltoppers additionally dominated the rebound battle against Louisville 37-28, turned the ball over 14 times and scored 14 points off turnovers.



“With the tragedy that happened this past weekend, I feel like the community came together. We came together as players and just wanted to win and do as much as we can on the court.” — Dayvion McKnight

Louisville Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 42% 27-64 36% 13-36 71% 5-7

The Cardinals had 28 rebounds, 10 turnovers and scored 21 points off turnovers.

"Talked about the rivalry, talked about how much this game means to the Hilltoppers and didn't really show." — Chris Mack

Western Kentucky was unstoppable in the opening minutes of play as redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton and Justice sank three-pointers in the Hilltoppers' first two possessions. The Cardinals struggled early on offense, unable to match WKU's overwhelming offense. The Hilltoppers showcased how good their offense really is, recording the best first half performance all season, leading Louisville from the opening tip. The momentum of a packed crowd lifted WKU's offense to the occasion as they raced off to a 20-7 lead. Sharp established a dominant presence in the paint as he rocked the rim on four dunks in the first half. The Hilltoppers went into the break with a 46-37 lead over the Cardinals.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 56% 15-27 82% 9-11 88% 7-8

The Hilltoppers had additionally outrebounded the Cardinals 18-14, commited six turnovers and scored six points off turnovers in the first half of play. Western Kentucky was led by Justice who had 18 points, one rebound and two assists. Hamilton had 11 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Louisville Shooting Stats (Halftime) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 42% 14-33 47% 9-19 0% 0-0