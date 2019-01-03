Coming off their big home win over Wisconsin last Saturday, the Hilltoppers opened C-USA play by steamrolling the Charlotte 49ers 68-50 on the road Thursday night.

WKU improved to 8-6 overall on the season.

The Hilltoppers used balance scoring to begin pulling away midway through the first half. They were led by Jared Savage, who tallied 13 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Charles Bassey had 11 points and five rebounds while Dalano Banton added 10 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Tavieon Hollingsworth also had seven points and seven rebounds.

Jake Ohmer had a big day off the bench, scoring 12 points on four made three-pointers. The Hilltoppers connected on 12 three-pointers in the win.

Western Kentucky will continue their conference road travels and head to Old Dominion (10-4) on Saturday. The Monarchs were defeated by Marshall 70-67 on Thursday night, snapping their eight-game winning streak.