Western Kentucky uses second half surge to defeat UT-Martin 81-66

After a poor shooting performance in the first half, Western Kentucky (3-3) came roaring back to defeat UT-Martin (3-4) in a close, back-and-forth contest at Diddle Arena on Saturday afternoon. The Hilltoppers trailed the Skyhawks 38-34 at halftime and were facing a five-point deficit with 10:38 left in the second half but managed to outscore their opponents 29-9 down the stretch to remain undefeated at home.

"Late in the game, they inserted another shooter, the only way they were going to come back and beat us was if they made 3s. "We went small ourselves so we could switch and all that stuff and hope they don’t shoot quite as well, and I don’t think they shot it quite as well down that stretch in the second half." — Rick Stansbury

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton led WKU's offense with 24 points and 11 rebounds while going 8-of-15 shooting and 7-of-10 from the free throw line. Camron Justice was also a key offensive weapon in the victory with 17 points and four assists. Luke Frampton and Dayvion McKnight tallied 16 points each. McKnight also recorded six assists and five rebounds in the victory Junior center Jamarion Sharp got his second consecutive start and tallied six points, nine rebounds and six blocks.

“I just wanted to do anything that helped us win the game. Whatever is needed for us to get a W, whatever the team needs me to do, whether that’s rebounding, creating for other people, playing defense, guarding their best defender, whatever I’ve got to do for us to win, that’s what I’m going to come and do. That’s part of my job on the team and I take pride in my job.” — Jairus Hamilton

The Skyhawks' offense was carried by graduate guard Darius Simmons who dropped 21 points and two assists. Junior forward David Didenko had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

"When we got that ball to (Jairus) at the five, it was just easier to penetrate and get down in the paint because they were pulled out. Once we started getting in there and getting down in the paint, guys were making plays, finishing at the rim, just doing what we need to do.” — Camron Justice

Western Kentucky was 51% (29-57) from the field, 37% (7-19) from beyond the arc and 84% (16-19) from the free throw line. Additionally, the Hilltoppers outrebounded the Skyhawks 40-30 in the contest. UT-Martin was 39% (26-66) from field goal range, 41% (13-32) from three-point range and 100% (1-1) from the free-throw line. The Skyhawks had 11 turnovers compared to 14 for the Hilltoppers. UT-Martin also took advantage of turnovers, scoring 20 points off mistakes while WKU had 18.

"And a key was, we kept them off the foul line. When you shoot all 3s, you don’t get to the foul line. I think they attempted one all day, we (took) 19. That’s the difference.” — Rick Stansbury