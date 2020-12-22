It was without standout center Charles Bassey, but Western Kentucky was still able to pick up a fifth-straight win.

Hosting Tennessee Tech on Tuesday night with Bassey sidelined as a precautionary measure after being elbowed in the back during Saturday’s game at Alabama and experiencing back spasms as a result, the Hilltoppers still took care of business in an 88-68 victory at E.A. Diddle Arena.

WKU — which closes non-conference play at 7-2 overall — led 36-25 at halftime and stayed in front throughout the second half, never allowing the Golden Eagles to get into it.

Luke Frampton finished with 22 points to lead the Tops, while Josh Anderson scored 14 points, Jordan Rawls tallied 12 and Taveion Hollingsworth added 10. WKU shot 30-of-65 (46%) from the field, 9-of-24 (38%) from 3-point range, finished with 18 assists and out-rebounded TTU 41-32.

Jr. Clay led Tennessee Tech (0-9) with 15 points, and Damaria Franklin had 14.

The Hilltoppers are scheduled to open Conference USA play January 1 on the road at Charlotte.

WKU started out hot, knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers behind the hot hand of Frampton. Carson Williams’ layup — followed by two Hollingsworth free throws — had the Hilltoppers leading 10-2 at the 17:11 mark of the opening half.

A 9-0 run — highlighted by a Hollingsworth 3 and Rawls’ drive and score — put WKU up 22-6 at the 12:47 mark, and a one-handed slam dunk by Anderson made it 24-12 with 9:32 remaining in the half.

Another big play from Anderson — a dunk off a lob from Hollingsworth in transition — pushed the Toppers’ advantage to 28-14, and they soon took a 36-25 lead into the locker room at the break.

Anderson continued to perform in the second half, opening up the 20-minute frame with yet another dunk, and Hollingsworth followed up with a layup to give WKU a 40-27 lead.

Frampton’s third 3 — followed by another bucket from Anderson — made it 49-34 at the 16:49 mark, and back-to-back jumpers by Rawls and Hollingsworth had the Hilltoppers leading 53-38.

WKU led 62-48 with 7:54 remaining, was up 72-55 with 5:29 left after Frampton hit his fifth triple, and remained in control from there to come out on top.