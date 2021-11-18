WKU announces addition of JUCO Forward Fallou Diagne

Diagne currently ranks among the top junior college players in the nation and will continue his basketball career on The Hill after two seasons at Northwest Florida State College.

Western Kentucky announced the addition of JUCO forward/center Fallou Diagne to the class of 2022 during early signing period on Thursday afternoon.

“We’re excited to add Fallou to our team and program. He brings a lot of versatility. He’s a big man that can really shoot it, but his best days lie ahead of him with added strength. He comes from one of the top junior college programs in America. He’ll get better under Coach (Greg) Heiar this year.”

The Dakar, Senegal native played in 20 games for the Raiders in the 2020-21 season with eight starts over the course of the season. Diagne averaged 7.5 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14 minutes per game. Diagne was also 43.3% from the floor and shot 35.7% from three-point range.

Diagne scored a season-high 19 points against State College of Florida with 7-of-15 shooting from the field.

He scored 19 points once again against Tallahassee with 5-of-8 shooting from the field and flawless 8-for-8 shooting from the free throw line.

In the same season, Diagne grabbed eight rebounds against South Georgia Tech and blocked three shots against Chipola.

Diagne attended Compass Prep in Chandler, AZ. for his senior year of high school. As a high school junior, Diagne averaged 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for Tri-City Christian School and shot 60% from the floor over the course of the season. Diagne helped carry Tri-City to a 24-2 record CAA Division III State Championship runner-up finish.

Diagne received college offers from Arizona State, Ole Miss, Texas Tech and many others coming out of high school.

He chose Western Kentucky over other offers from Mississippi State and UTEP.

In the summer of 2021, Diagne competed in JA48 Camp, which is an invitation-only camp for the top returning junior college players in the nation.

Diagne becomes the second JUCO signee for the Hilltoppers in the 2022 class, joining power forward Tyrone Marshall, Jr. out of Colby (Kan.) Community College.