WKU announces Travis Cunningham as ILB coach

The Hilltoppers received an addition to the coaching staff on Friday as WKU head coach Tyson Helton announced Travis Cunningham as the new inside linebackers coach. Cunningham will be joining the Hilltoppers' coaching staff after spending four seasons as the inside linebackers coach at Georgia Southern.



"My family and I are excited to be part of the Hilltopper family and are grateful to Coach Helton and Coach Summers for giving us this opportunity." — Travis Cunningham

During his career at Georgia Southern, Cunningham helped coach a defensive squad that was consistently among the best in the nation at creating turnovers. In the 2019 campaign, the Eagles finished 14th in the nation in total defense, 15th in rushing defense and first in interceptions and turnover margin. One year prior, the Eagles' defense gave up only 21.5 points per contest while leading the FBS in turnover margin at +22. He additionally helped lead Georgia Southern to three bowl games in his first three seasons with the program. The Eagles won both the 2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl and the 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.

"I can't wait to start working with the players and staff and look forward to meeting the Hilltopper community." — Travis Cunningham