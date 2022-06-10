WKU announces Travis Cunningham as ILB coach
The Hilltoppers received an addition to the coaching staff on Friday as WKU head coach Tyson Helton announced Travis Cunningham as the new inside linebackers coach.
Cunningham will be joining the Hilltoppers' coaching staff after spending four seasons as the inside linebackers coach at Georgia Southern.
During his career at Georgia Southern, Cunningham helped coach a defensive squad that was consistently among the best in the nation at creating turnovers. In the 2019 campaign, the Eagles finished 14th in the nation in total defense, 15th in rushing defense and first in interceptions and turnover margin.
One year prior, the Eagles' defense gave up only 21.5 points per contest while leading the FBS in turnover margin at +22. He additionally helped lead Georgia Southern to three bowl games in his first three seasons with the program. The Eagles won both the 2018 Raycom Media Camellia Bowl and the 2020 R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl.
Prior to his stint with Georgia Southern, Cunningham coached for Gardner Webb for 16 seasons and served as the defensive coordinator in his final two years with the program.
Cunningham worked with with linebacker Chad Geter, who was awarded with FCS All-American honors and went onto to play professional football for Canadian Football League.
Six Bulldogs would earn all-conference honors while Cunningham served as the defensive coordinator.
Before his promotion to defensive coordinator, Cunningham spent 11 seasons coaching inside linebackers and spent one season working with the secondary after two years as a student assistant.
Before his career as a coach, Cunningham competed for the Bulldogs in the 1999 and 2000 campaigns. He earned his bachelor's degree in physical education from Gardner Webb in 2003.
