WKU blasts past rival Marshall 86-72 on Wednesday

Western Kentucky (18-12, 10-7 C-USA) establishes commanding lead in the first half to blast rival Marshall (11-19, 4-13 C-USA) at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, W.V. on Wednesday night. With the win, the Hilltoppers are closer to achieving the second-place spot in C-USA's east division and a bye to the quarterfinals of the C-USA Tournament. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton, who sat out against Middle Tennessee on Saturday due to a non-COVID related illness re-entered the starting lineup before tipoff and played 34 minutes. With fifth year guard Josh Anderson's start against Marshall, he tied with Lynn Cole (1951-1955) for the most games played in program history. Anderson has played in 141 games.

"You look across the country on senior night and you’re going to ask how one team is going to beat another team, emotions are different." — Rick Stansbury

Camron Justice led Western Kentucky's offense with 27 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Sophomore guard Dayvion McKnight was also crucial to the offense, recording 23 points and four assists. Josh Anderson was consistent throughout the contest, finishing with 16 points, five rebounds, two assists and four steals. Junior center Jamarion Sharp was also significant, finishing with 12 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and two steals.

“I’m just happy to be here and be in this position that we’re in. There’s a lot of people counting us out right now, but the mentality in that locker room, in that coaching office and everything, thinks we have a chance to go out there and do this.” — Camron Justice

Marshall's offense was led by junior guard Taevion Kinsey, who finished with 24 points, six rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals. Redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Taylor recorded 18 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal. Obinna Anochili-Killen recorded 13 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

“It’s the first of March, teams are tired. You had to play that emotion against road teams. Our guys, we’ve got some toughness, got some maturity. … You come down to the offensive end and you’ve got to score on the road, and that’s what we were able to do. We controlled the flow of the game.” — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 58% 38-66 41% 7-17 43% 3-7

Western Kentucky also won the rebounding battle 35-34 and also recorded 14 turnovers, 15 points off turnovers and 10 assists.

Marshall Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 45% 29-65 36% 9-25 50% 5-10

Marshall also recorded 34 rebounds, 14 turnovers, 19 points off turnovers and 16 assists.

“We’ve got to do what we did today. Come out with energy, focus and play together as a team.” — Jamarion Sharp

Halftime Synopsis

Sharp was near perfect for Western Kentucky in the first half, recording 12 points off flawless 6-of-6 shooting from the field as well as eight rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Justice chipped in 11 points, three rebounds and three assists. McKnight finished the first half with 10 points and three assists.

Anochili-Killen led Marshall with 10 points, five rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal. Taylor had seven points, three rebounds, and two assists. Kinsey had six points, four rebounds and two assists.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 57% 20-35 30% 3-10 0% 0-2

Western Kentucky was winning the rebounding battle at the half 22-18 and also recorded six turnovers, six points off turnovers and seven assists.

Marshall Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 36% 12-33 27% 4-15 0% 0-4

Marshall recorded 18 rebounds, six turnovers, nine points off turnovers and seven assists.

Takeaways