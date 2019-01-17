Florida International started Thursday's game on 8-0 run, but Western Kentucky gathered themselves and took control late in the first half, building a 43-34 halftime lead that eventually swelled to a 60-44 advantage with 11:29 remaining in the game.

That's when the Golden Panthers began to slowly scratch and claw their way back into the game, taking a one-point lead (73-72) on a dunk by Osasunwen Osaghae with 1:34 remaining.

FIU and WKU would go back and forth until a Brian Beard two-handed, scoop layup with nine seconds gave the Golden Panthers a 77-76 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Western Kentucky had a chance to win on their final possession, but a Taveion Hollingsworth three-pointer sailed wide and the Hilltoppers suffered their third debilitating loss in a row.

The Hilltoppers were led in scoring by Jared Savage with 19 points. Josh Anderson had 17 while Hollingsworth chipped in 14.

Florida International was led by Osaghae, who had 16 point and 10 rebounds. Antonio Daye tallied 15 and Beard finished with 14.

Western Kentucky drops to 8-9 overall on the season, 1-3 in Conference USA. Florida International improves to 12-6, 3-2 in conference play.