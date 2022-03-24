WKU contacts several guards in the transfer portal

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury has already began the recruitment process for the 2022-23 season, contacting more than a few names in the transfer portal in an effort to build a strong roster for next season. Stansbury has already contacted several notable guards, looking to extend the short bench and rebuild the roster after losing both graduate guard Camron Justice and fifth year guard Josh Anderson, who are exiting the program.

Will Richard, G, Belmont:

WKU has been in contact with Will Richards, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Fairburn, GA. The three-star guard finished up his freshman season at Belmont. In the 2021-22 season, Richards averaged 12.1 points and 6.0 rebounds per game, shooting 46.8% from the field, 32.6% from three and 80.4% from the line.

Dylan Penn, G, Bellarmine:

WKU is also talking to Dylan Penn, a native of Evansville, IN. and a standout on the Bellarmine Knights roster. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior guard has been with Bellarmine since the 2020-21 campaign. This past season, Penn and his teammates carried Bellarmine to a championship in the ASUN Tournament. In his first season with Bellarmine, Penn averaged 12.9 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 51.2% from the field, 26.7% from beyond the arc and 66.7% from the free throw line. In his most recent season, Penn averaged 16.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot 49.6% from the field, 24.2% from three and 72.2% from the line.

D'Maurian Williams, G, Gardner Webb:

D'Maurian Williams is another player of interest. The 6-foot-5, 195-pound sophomore guard out of Phoenix, AZ. has been a standout on the roster of Gardner-Webb.

In the 2020-21 season, Williams averaged 10.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, shooting 40.8% from the field, 38.1% from three and 68.3% from the free throw line. In the 2021-22 season, Williams averaged 14.5 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. He shot 41.0% from the field, 39.3% from three and 80.4% from the free throw line.

Justin Hill, G, Longwood:

Justin Hill, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound guard out of the Lone Star state has also garnered Stansbury's attention. Hill is a sophomore at Longwood, where he has spent his last two seasons. In the 2020-21 season, Hill averaged 11.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, shooting 43.0% from the field, 32.9% from three and 72.5% from the free throw line. This past season, Hill averaged 14.2 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, shooting 41.9% from the field, 34.3% from three and 79.7% from the free throw line.

Shamar Givance, G, Evansville:

WKU has also been communcating with Shamar Givance, a 5-foot-10, 155-pound senior guard from Toronto, ON. Givance has been a notable player on the roster of Evansville, where he has played since the 2018-19 season. Over the course of his career at Evansville, Givance has averaged 8.6 points and 3.3 rebounds and has shot 40.4% from the field, 32.6% from three and 71.2% from the free throw line.

Keondre Kennedy, G, UMBC:

WKU is also interested in Keondre Kennedy, a 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard out of Atlanta, GA. Kennedy has played for UMBC since the 2019-20 season. In his career with the Retrievers, Kennedy has averaged 9.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 45.1% from the field, 32.9% from three and 77.9% from the free throw line.

Jaelin Llewellyn, G, Princeton:

Jaelin Llewellyn has also been contacted by the Hilltoppers. Llewellyn is a 6-foot-2, 185-pound senior guard from Mississauga, AB. and has been a active member on the roster of Princeton since the 2018-19 season. Over the course of three seasons at Princeton, the four-star guard has averaged 14.0 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while also shooting 39.7% from the field, 32.6% from beyond the arc and 71.9% from the free throw line.

Dontaie Allen, G, Kentucky:

It's also worth noting that Dontaie Allen, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound sophomore guard on the roster of Kentucky entered the transfer portal on Thursday, announcing his decision on Twitter. The Hilltoppers may contact Allen to see if he wants to come to Bowling Green. The four-star prospect and no. 68 nationally ranked was being heavily courted by Western Kentucky in high school, but chose to play for Kentucky, signing with Wildcats on Aug. 2, 2018. Allen has had a few breakout moments during his career with the Wildcats, but saw limited playing time this past season. As a freshman, he averaged 5.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game, shooting 39.0% from the field, 39.7% from beyond the arc and 64.3% from the free throw line. This past season, he averaged 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game while shooting 29.4% from the field, 18.9% from beyond the arc and 100.0% from the line.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbGwgTG92ZSBCaWcgQmx1ZSBOYXRpb24sIGZvcmV2ZXIgbXkgaG9t ZSDwn5KZIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9BYWs5RGdNek55Ij5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWFrOURnTXpOeTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEb250YWll IEExMWVuIChAZG9udGFpZWFsbGVuMTEpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vZG9udGFpZWFsbGVuMTEvc3RhdHVzLzE1MDcwMTM5NTU2MDM5 NTE2MTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWFyY2ggMjQsIDIwMjI8L2E+ PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0 Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+ PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Devan Cambridge, F, Auburn:

Devan Cambridge, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound junior guard from Nashville, Tennessee signed with Auburn on July 17, 2019 and has heard from several schools already since entering the transfer portal, including Western Kentucky. The three-star guard has played for Auburn since the 2019-20 season, recording 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.6% from the field, 28.2% from beyond the arc and 55.9% from the free throw line.