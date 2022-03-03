WKU DC Tyson Summers talks about recent promotion
WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers met with the media on Thursday afternoon to talk about his recent promotion.
Summers was promoted from co-defensive coordinator to defensive coordinator to replace Maurice Crum, who took the co-defensive coordinator job at Ole Miss.
Summers talked about how the promotion process moved quickly.
Summers talked about how he's been handed the opportunity to improve Western Kentucky's defense.
Summers talked about how his past experience with WKU head coach Tyson Helton when the two worked together at UAB and the other positions he's held at different programs will be beneficial to the team.
Another topic the new defensive coordinator touched on was former WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum and how he's hoping to build off of what Crum started at Western Kentucky.
Summers also talked about how the interactions with the players has been throughout the whole transition and promotion process.
Summers also talked about how he has been inspired and mentored by coaches his whole life with his father passing away in high school and he was fortunate to have mentors around him. Summers said he wants to be a mentor to as many people as he can be, including the players on Western Kentucky's defense.
****
Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.
Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83
Like us on FACEBOOK.