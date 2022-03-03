 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football - WKU DC Tyson Summers talks about recent promotion
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-03 20:13:38 -0600') }} football

WKU DC Tyson Summers talks about recent promotion

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

WKU defensive coordinator Tyson Summers met with the media on Thursday afternoon to talk about his recent promotion.

Summers was promoted from co-defensive coordinator to defensive coordinator to replace Maurice Crum, who took the co-defensive coordinator job at Ole Miss.

Summers talked about how the promotion process moved quickly.

"Coach Helton and I were able to get on the phone and start a conversation about the opportunity to come here and it's moved pretty quickly since then."
— Tyson Summers

Summers talked about how he's been handed the opportunity to improve Western Kentucky's defense.

"As we move forward, the big piece is how can we evaluate what our strengths and weaknesses are? The quicker and better job we can do of evaluating those strengths and weaknesses and evaluating the depth of our players and what they're gonna have and the best opportunity to make them successful, I really think that's going to give us the platform to see where our system takes us."
— Tyson Summers

Summers talked about how his past experience with WKU head coach Tyson Helton when the two worked together at UAB and the other positions he's held at different programs will be beneficial to the team.

"My experience from the past really goes back to try to do the best job you can do with the players, building relationships and then building within the system you've got."
— Tyson Summers

Another topic the new defensive coordinator touched on was former WKU defensive coordinator Maurice Crum and how he's hoping to build off of what Crum started at Western Kentucky.

"As we move forward, we're trying to make sure that we're building off of the culture and the identity of the things that were built in there and the things that he was able to do."
— Tyson Summers

Summers also talked about how the interactions with the players has been throughout the whole transition and promotion process.

"I think at this point, it's been good. As we've gone through it, there's been a lot of interaction."
— Tyson Summers

Summers also talked about how he has been inspired and mentored by coaches his whole life with his father passing away in high school and he was fortunate to have mentors around him. Summers said he wants to be a mentor to as many people as he can be, including the players on Western Kentucky's defense.

"I think mentorship is one of the best things that you can do that you can pass down to somebody. Whether that's as a coach to a player or whether that's a coach to a young coach."
— Tyson Summers

