WKU defeats Campbellsville 82-61 in season-opening exhibition
Western Kentucky had four players score in double figures on Monday night as they breezed by Campbellsville (Ky.) 82-61 in their season-opening exhibition.
WKU was efficient from the field, shooting 48.5% for the game and 6-of-13 from beyond the three-point line.
Maryland transfer Jarius Hamilton led the way for the Hilltoppers with 19 points and 14 rebounds while Dayvion McKnight tallied 17 points and four assists.
JUCO transfer Jamarion Sharp had a nice performance coming off the bench, the 7-foot-5 center notched 14 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks on that stats sheet.
Veteran Josh Anderson chipped in with 10 points while DePaul transfer Jaylen Butz recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.
The Hilltoppers outmuscled the Tigers on the boards, a 50-36 advantage, and outscored them in the paint, a 40-20 advantage.
WKU was without Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams and Zion Harmon on Monday night.
Williams is currently waiting for clarity on his eligibility status from the NCAA while Harmon is currently out due to personal reasons.
WKU head coach Rick Stansbury had this to say about both players in a press release before Monday's game:
“Keith Williams will not be available tonight while he’s waiting for clarity from the NCAA on his eligibility status. We hope to have his situation resolved very soon.
"Zion Harmon’s not playing right now for personal reasons. Zion is a good kid, but he needs time to work through some personal issues. We’re all trying to support him and help him right now.”
The Hilltoppers will host University of the Cumberlands on Friday night for their second exhibition showcase of the season.
Summarizing what Rick Stansbury said postgame:
- Stansbury noted in the postgame press conference that his team played nervous in the first half, particularly Jaylen Butz, who he expects big things from. Thinks he can score the basketball.
- Second half they came out and jumped on them early.
- Jarius Hamilton was pretty good all day long. Was 5-6 from the three-point line and grabbed 14 rebounds. Played hard all game. Wants him to get on the block and get to the free-throw line more.
- Thought Jamarion Sharp was a big factor coming off the bench. Has some things you can't teach. Has some other abilities that you didn't see tonight as well.
- Problems with his players not being to change in defenses.
- Saw some good things and things they can build on.
- Started the game cold shooting, but only went into the paint one time early on when they were struggling.
- Wanted to get the foul-line more. Only took 14 attempts against Campbellsville.
- Wants to play fast. They have the personnel to do that. Have bigs that can run. The floor should be spread out a little bit better because they have guys that can shoot it, which will open it up for the big guys going down the lanes.
- Has no timeframe for Zion Harmon's return.
- Hopeful Keith Williams will return sooner than later. He's a guy that can get the paint, has a good feel off the bounce and passing the ball. Challenging for him when he knows he's not eligible right now. Issue is with paperwork filed from declaring for the NBA Draft.
