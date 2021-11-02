WKU defeats Campbellsville 82-61 in season-opening exhibition

Western Kentucky had four players score in double figures on Monday night as they breezed by Campbellsville (Ky.) 82-61 in their season-opening exhibition.

WKU was efficient from the field, shooting 48.5% for the game and 6-of-13 from beyond the three-point line.

Maryland transfer Jarius Hamilton led the way for the Hilltoppers with 19 points and 14 rebounds while Dayvion McKnight tallied 17 points and four assists.

JUCO transfer Jamarion Sharp had a nice performance coming off the bench, the 7-foot-5 center notched 14 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks on that stats sheet.

Veteran Josh Anderson chipped in with 10 points while DePaul transfer Jaylen Butz recorded eight points and 10 rebounds.

The Hilltoppers outmuscled the Tigers on the boards, a 50-36 advantage, and outscored them in the paint, a 40-20 advantage.

WKU was without Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams and Zion Harmon on Monday night.

Williams is currently waiting for clarity on his eligibility status from the NCAA while Harmon is currently out due to personal reasons.

WKU head coach Rick Stansbury had this to say about both players in a press release before Monday's game:

“Keith Williams will not be available tonight while he’s waiting for clarity from the NCAA on his eligibility status. We hope to have his situation resolved very soon.

"Zion Harmon’s not playing right now for personal reasons. Zion is a good kid, but he needs time to work through some personal issues. We’re all trying to support him and help him right now.”

The Hilltoppers will host University of the Cumberlands on Friday night for their second exhibition showcase of the season.