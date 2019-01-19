Western Kentucky battled back from a 12-point deficit in the first half to snap their three-game losing streak and defeat Florida Atlantic on Saturday by a final score of 72-66.

A Charles Bassey layup at the 10:28 mark of the second half gave the Hilltoppers their first lead of the game at 52-50. FAU would continue to battle, but Western Kentucky would never relinquish that lead thanks to key buckets from Jared Savage and Taveion Hollingsworth down the stretch.

Hollingsworth, LaMonte Bearden, and Josh Anderson combined to go five of six from the free-throw line in the final two minutes to help seal the victory for WKU.

The Hilltoppers were led in scoring by Hollingsworth, who poured in 24 points. Anderson tallied 15 points and Bearden scored 11 points off the bench in 26 minutes of play.

Florida Atlantic was led in scoring by Anthony Adger and Xavien Stapleton, who scored 17 a piece. Stapleton came off the bench to hit five of seven from beyond the three-point line.

The Hilltoppers improve to 9-9 on the season, 2-3 in Conference-USA play. Florida Atlantic drops to 11-8 overall, 2-4 in conference play.