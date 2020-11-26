Western Kentucky kicked off their 2020-21 season on Wednesday with a 93-87 win over Northern Iowa in the opening round of the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

In one of the most entertaining games of college basketball's opening day, the Hilltoppers were able to overcome a 20-of-39 effort from beyond the arc by the Panthers, including 28 points a piece from Noah Carter and AJ Green.

The Hilltoppers were led in scoring by Taveion Hollingsworth, who had 26 points including 10-13 from the free-throw line.

Freshman guard Dayvion McKnight had a tremendous college debut, tallying 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists off the bench.

Davidson transfer Luke Frampton lived up to his sharp-shooting reputation, draining 3-of-4 from beyond the arc and adding 14 points for the Hilltoppers.

Charles Bassey was sharp in his return from a season-ending knee injury a year ago, chipping in 11 points and eight rebounds for WKU.