WKU defense shares update in spring practice
Western Kentucky wrapped up another spring practice on Thursday at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium on in cold, windy conditions.
WKU assistant coach and defensive line coach Kenny Baker, redshirt senior defensive tackle Mike Allen and former running back and defensive back C.J. Jones shared their thoughts following the conclusion to practice.
Baker shared how spring practice has gone for him and his defensive line three weeks into spring practice.
Baker also shared a few things he wanted to improve this offseason in preparation for next season.
Allen talked about how he has been liking what he's seen from the defense, claiming last Saturday it was effective in the team's first scrimmage.
Allen also talked about what his expectations are heading into next season, based on how much the defense improved over the course of last season.
Jones, who was originally one of the Hilltoppers' running backs, switched over to the defensive back position. He shared how the transition went for him and how experienced he is playing a defensive position.
Jones continued to describe his transition to cornerback and said that his experience playing offense has helped him in his new position.
The Hilltoppers' will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday morning to close out the third week of spring practice.
