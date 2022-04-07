 Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Football-WKU defense shares update in spring practice
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-07 20:20:38 -0500') }} football Edit

WKU defense shares update in spring practice

Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky wrapped up another spring practice on Thursday at Houchens Industries L.T. Smith Stadium on in cold, windy conditions.

WKU assistant coach and defensive line coach Kenny Baker, redshirt senior defensive tackle Mike Allen and former running back and defensive back C.J. Jones shared their thoughts following the conclusion to practice.

Baker shared how spring practice has gone for him and his defensive line three weeks into spring practice.

"It's been good. Obviously, some things have changed in terms of some new staff and a new scheme, but at the end of the day, spring is spring."
— Kenny Baker

Baker also shared a few things he wanted to improve this offseason in preparation for next season.

Consistency, that's the big thing. Early in the year, played some really good teams, but just really challenging those guys to take the fundamentals, the drill work into the team settings."
— Kenny Baker

Allen talked about how he has been liking what he's seen from the defense, claiming last Saturday it was effective in the team's first scrimmage.

"It's been real good, been able to break down this new defense and I'm starting to like it and a lot of other people are starting to like it. It's been effective in our first scrimmage and looking forward to the second one on Saturday."
— Mike Allen

Allen also talked about what his expectations are heading into next season, based on how much the defense improved over the course of last season.

"As a player, confidence should be no question. But just doing what I got to do to get better, one little bit each day. So, that's my personal goal."
— Mike Allen

Jones, who was originally one of the Hilltoppers' running backs, switched over to the defensive back position. He shared how the transition went for him and how experienced he is playing a defensive position.

"Coaches just came to me and told me I had value on a lot of places on the field and they see me playing defense and making an impact. ... I played a little bit during high school, so I feel like it was an easy transition."
— C.J. Jones

Jones continued to describe his transition to cornerback and said that his experience playing offense has helped him in his new position.

"With being a running back, I have the ball skills. So, just having the ball skills and transitioning that to defense and then knowing offensive mindsets, I feel like it was easier for me to transfer over."
— C.J. Jones

The Hilltoppers' will return to Houchens-Smith Stadium on Saturday morning to close out the third week of spring practice.

****

Talk about it on RED TOWEL TALK.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL.

Follow us on Twitter: @WKU_Rivals, @SeanW_Rivals, @Drew_Toennies, @TheCaseyWarner, @HanaLei91, @DBo83, @Derrick_Deen

Like us on FACEBOOK.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}