WKU dominates Ole Miss 71-48 in Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase

Jamarion Sharpe slams it home against Ole Miss on Saturday night (Photo: Evan Brown/WKU Athletics)

Less than one day after a deadly tornado devasted Bowling Green and the surrounding region, Western Kentucky (6-4) recorded a big 71-48 victory over Ole Miss (6-3) in the Holiday Hoopsgiving showcase in Atlanta. The Hilltoppers dedicated this game to the community, dominating offensively and defensively at State Farm Arena, through the game's entirety. WKU outrebounded Ole Miss 42-30 and outscored them 38-12 in the paint. The Hilltoppers recorded 51% shooting from the field while holding the Rebels to just 27%. Tonight's win improved Western Kentucky to 10-8 against Power Five foes since 2017 and 4-1 against SEC opponents. The Hilltoppers have now established wins over SEC competitors in each of the last four seasons, while WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is now sitting at 22-8 against his old rival Ole Miss.

“As great as this win is, as excited as we all are, our thoughts, our prayers, our hearts are still back in Bowling Green." — Rick Stansbury

The Rebels were overwhelmed by junior center Jamarion Sharp who led the Hilltoppers' offense with 16 points, nine rebounds, six blocks and one steal. Fifth-year guard Josh Anderson returned tonight after missing the last few games due to COVID-19 protocols. Anderson didn't disappoint as he recorded 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and one block. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton was also a significant performer in his second straight game since sitting out due to a back injury. Hamilton had 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block. Redshirt senior guard Luke Frampton recorded 12 points off 5-of-6 shooting from the field. Frampton also grabbed four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

"Before the game started, I said I'm dedicating every last one of my points to the people and families in Bowling Green." — Jamarion Sharp

The Rebels were led in scoring by senior guard Jarkel Joiner who finished off the night with 13 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Graduate center Nysier Brooks posted 10 points, six rebounds, one assist and two steals. Senior guard Tye Fagan had nine points, five rebounds and two assists.

"It was definitely an emphasis for us to just come out and play hard and just give the folks back in Bowling Green something good to look forward to." — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 51% 30-59 37% 7-19 80% 4-5

The Hilltoppers additionally outrebounded the Rebels 42-30, committed 12 turnovers, scored 11 points off opponent' turnovers while recording 22 assists.

Ole Miss Shooting Stats (Final stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 27% 17-62 26% 7-27 78% 7-9

The Rebels had two less turnovers than WKU with only 10 while the team also had 30 rebounds, four points off turnovers and 11 assists.

"It was definitely an emphasis for us to just come out and play hard and just give the folks back in Bowling Green something good to look forward to." — Josh Anderson

The Hilltoppers took control of the boards early as they raced off to a 4-0 start in the opening minutes. A Jaylen Butz layup would give WKU a 13-10 lead with 11:45 remaining in the first half and also spark a 17-2 run by the Hilltoppers to give them complete control of the game. Western Kentucky took a 34-19 lead into halftime after a dominating first half performance.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 47% 14-30 36% 4-11 67% 2-3

The Rebels were struggling against junior center Jamarion Sharp who was leading the team's offense with 10 points, two rebounds, three blocks and one steal. Fifth year guard Josh Anderson was also an important first-half performer with 10 points and two assists. Hamilton was a big playmaker in the first half, leading the team in rebounding with nine. Hamilton additionally had two points and one assist.

Ole Miss Shooting Stats (Halftime stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 24% 7-29 10% 1-10 100% 4-4