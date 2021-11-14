WKU falls 75-64 to South Carolina in Asheville Championship finale

South Carolina outrebounded Western Kentucky 46-28 on Sunday (The Asheville Championship)

"There’s lots of things we can get better at, lots of things we can learn from. We didn’t win either game, but I can take some positive things from this to build on moving forward.” — Rick Stansbury

Western Kentucky (1-2) struggled offensively in their final game of the Asheville Championship, falling 75-64 to South Carolina (2-1) who claimed a third-place finish in the tournament while WKU finished last among the group. The Hilltoppers are now 29-49 against SEC opponents and are 1-7 all-time against the Gamecocks. WKU head coach Rick Stansbury is now 0-1 all-time against South Carolina as the Hilltopper's head coach. The 2021 Asheville Championship was the first tournament since 2017 that WKU didn't establish two wins as the Hilltoppers posted an 0-2 record over the weekend.

“It’s hard when you’re playing a team like South Carolina because they’re going to get up in to you and really guard you and you try to get to the foul line… Give our guys credit, coming out of the locker room being down seven. We fought back and tied the game up." — Rick Stansbury

Fifth year guard Josh Anderson led WKU's offense in the loss with 16 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Senior forward Jairus Hamilton also chipped in with 13 points, six rebounds and three steals. Graduate guard Camron Justice made his official return to the team after not playing since the 2019-20 season. Justice played for 17 minutes and was 1-6 from the field with only one made three-pointer.

"We had about a two-minute stretch where we turned it over twice and gave up an offensive putback. It goes from two points to eight points in about a minute and a half or so. From there it was an uphill battle." — Rick Stansbury

Redshirt junior guard Jermaine Couisnard carried South Carolina's offense with 16 points and seven rebounds. Graduate guard James Reese V had 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals.

“Like coach said, I think it’s just a learning experience for us, we’re only three or four games in. We’ve got a new team so I feel like if we just take away those first half starts that we’ve had and get back in practice and work on those.” — Josh Anderson

The Hilltoppers were 38% (23-60) from the field, 25% (6-24) from three point range and 63% (12-19) from the free throw line. WKU managed to control the ball more efficiently than their opponents as they had only 18 turnovers while South Carolina had 24. Both teams put 23 points on the board off turnovers. The Hilltoppers had 17 steals compared to South Carolina's 12. The Gamecocks were 46% (26-57) from the field, 33% (9-27) from the three-point range and 78% (14-18) from the free throw line. South Carolina won the rebound battle as they outrebounded WKU 46-28.