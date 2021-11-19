WKU falls short 74-62 to No. 11 Memphis

Despite a great effort, Western Kentucky (1-3) fell 74-62 to No. 11 Memphis (4-0) in front of an intense Friday night crowd at Fedex Forum.

The Hilltoppers showcased some of their best basketball against the nationally-ranked Tigers, going on a 12-2 run late in the first half to tie things up at 38 a piece at the half.

Western Kentucky had a 43-41 lead with 18:51 remaining in the game when Memphis went on a 12-0 run over the next four-plus minutes to take a commanding 53-43 lead.

WKU would respond as a Luke Frampton three-pointer at the 13:43 mark sparked an 8-0 run that trimmed the Tigers' lead to 53-51 with 12:51 remaining.

However, an Earl Timberlake second-chance layup at the 11:15 mark would ignite a 9-0 by Memphis and give them a comfortable 62-51 lead with 9:34 remaining - a lead they wouldn't relinquish.

WKU was 39% (24-61) from the field, 35% (9-26) from three-point range and 38% (5-13) from the free throw line.

From the field, Memphis shot 47% (28-60), 13% (2-16) from three, and were 73% (16-22) from the charity stripe.

The Hilltoppers scored 25 points off 26 Memphis turnovers. The Tigers 27 points off 25 Western Kentucky turnovers.

Memphis dominated WKU in rebounding, 44-30. The Hilltoppers had 19 steals, compared to 15 for the Tigers.

Justice led the Hilltoppers' offense with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in the victory.

WKU senior forward Jairus Hamilton scored 14 points while Dayvion McKnight had 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and five steals.

Josh Anderson had seven points and six steals for the Hilltoppers.

The Tigers were led by freshman center Jalen Duren who had 22 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior forward DeAndre Williams had 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Sophomore guard Earl Timberlake scored 10 points, had two rebounds, two steals and one steal.