Western Kentucky (12-4, 1-1 C-USA) was unable to prevail in their second conference matchup on Wednesday evening, falling short 78-74 to Sam Houston State (9-8, 2-0 C-USA) at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, TX.

In addition to having their winning streak snapped by the Bearkats at eight, the Hilltoppers are now neutral in Conference USA play with a 1-1 mark. Western Kentucky is also 0-1 all-time against Sam Houston State after their first meeting on Wednesday evening.

Western Kentucky shot 45.2% (28-62) from the floor, 45.5% (10-22) from beyond the arc and 66.7% (8-12) from the free throw line in two frames of play. The Hilltoppers were additionally outrebounded by the Bearkats 40-34 on the night.

WKU junior guard Don McHenry led the Hilltoppers on the scoreboard once again, dropping 15 points, two rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks.

Also making a huge difference for the Hilltoppers was WKU redshirt senior guard Brandon Newman, who picked up a grand total of 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block.

WKU senior forward Tyrone Marshall Jr. was another gamechanger for the Hilltoppers on the road, collecting nine points, four rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Sam Houston State shot 45.2% (28-62) from the field, 38.1% (8-21) from three-point range and 70.0% (14-20) from the free throw line in two frames of action.

SHS junior guard Lamar Wilkerson was unstoppable for the Bearkats, leading the team with 21 points, two rebounds, one assist and two steals.

Another high-level playmaker for the Bearkats was SHS junior guard Marcus Boykin, who dropped a total of 17 points, three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block.

SHS senior forward Souleymane Doumbia was another crucial component of the Bearkats' success on the court, picking up a grand total of 12 points, five rebounds, one assist and three blocks.

After the first half, Western Kentucky entered the locker room trailing their C-USA foe by six points as Sam Houston State held a 36-30 lead.



Western Kentucky is set to return home to continue Conference USA play as the Hilltoppers are scheduled to welcome Jacksonville State to E.A. Diddle Arena this upcoming Saturday.

Saturday afternoon's opening tip-off in Bowling Green is slated for 4:00 p.m. CT as the conference matchup between the Hilltoppers and the Gamecocks is set to air on the CBS Sports Network.