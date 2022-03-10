WKU falls to LA Tech 59-57 in C-USA Tournament quarterfinals

Camron Justice attempts to produce some offense against Louisiana Tech in the C-USA quarterfinals. ((Photo Credits: Matt Pearce/Roger Steinman for Conference USA))

Western Kentucky (19-13, 11-8 C-USA) ended their season on Thursday night, falling short 59-57 to Louisiana Tech (23-9, 13-6 C-USA) in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals in Frisco, Texas. The Hilltoppers will go home emptyhanded while the Bulldogs advance to the C-USA semifinals to take on North Texas, the No. 1 seed in the West Division on Friday.

"I think the team that has played that first night, I've always felt like they have an advantage. A team like us, we depend on shooting so much. ... "That's not making any excuses, but I've always felt like that other team has the advantage." — Rick Stansbury

Dayvion McKnight led the way for the Hilltoppers with 20 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Fifth-year guard Josh Anderson was stellar, recording 16 points, five rebounds, and four steals in his final collegiate contest. Camron Justice chipped in with 15 points, three rebounds, and two steals in his final collegiate game.

"Right now, I'm not really thinking about myself, I'm thinking about the team. Right now, I'm just trying to be there for my teammates." — Dayvion McKnight

Sophomore guard Keaston Willis led Louisiana Tech's offense, finishing with 17 points and three rebounds. Kenneth Lofton Jr. was a major weapon for the Bulldogs with 15 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Freshman forward David Green was also key to LA Tech's victory, recording 10 points, two rebounds, and two steals.

"They got off to a hot start, I don't know if they were prepared for what we were going to do, but they were passing the ball well and had some open shots. ... From there, it was one of those things where we had to get back into the game, find our way back into the game and it kinda fell apart." — Camron Justice

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (Second Half stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 36% 21-59 14% 3-21 63% 12-19

Western Kentucky also recorded 31 rebounds, recorded 11 turnovers, scored 23 points off turnovers and tallied two assists.

Louisiana Tech Shooting Stats (Second Half stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 46% 22-48 41% 9-22 60% 6-10

Louisiana Tech won the rebounding battle 38-31 while also committing 20 turnovers, scoring 12 points off turnovers and tallying nine assists.

"We've overcome a lot with this team and I'm proud of them for that. They could have easily laid down at one point. It's been well documented are bench wasn't very deep. Our guys sticked together, kept fighting. I feel like coming into this thing, we were as good as we could be physically and mentally, offensively and defensively. ... "Winning and losing, it's a fine line and you saw an example of a fine line again." — Rick Stansbury

Josh Anderson tries to lay one in against LA Tech in the C-USA Tournament quarterfinals. ((Photo Credits: Matt Pearce/Roger Steinman for Conference USA))

Halftime Synopsis

Justice was leading Western Kentucky's offense at the end of the first half, dropping 13 points, one rebound and two steals. Josh Anderson had nine points, one rebound, one block and two steals. McKnight had seven points, three rebounds and one steal.

Willis was leading Louisiana Tech's offense at the half, dropping nine points and two rebounds. Lofton, freshman forward Kenny Hunter and Green additionally contributed 18 points combined, scoring six each. Lofton additionally recorded six rebounds and three assists. Hunter grabbed one rebound and one block. Green had one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal.

Western Kentucky Shooting Stats (First Half stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 35% 12-34 17% 2-12 88% 7-8

The Hilltoppers also recorded 14 rebounds, five turnovers and 14 points off turnovers.

Louisiana Tech Shooting Stats (First Half stats) FG% FG 3F% 3F FT% FT 50% 13-26 50% 7-14 75% 3-4

The Bulldogs were winning the rebounding battle 21-14 while also recording 12 turnovers, eight points off turnovers and seven assists.

Takeaways