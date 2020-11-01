InsideHilltopperSports - WKU falls to No. 10 BYU, 41-10

PROVO, Utah – WKU fell 41-10 in its first ever game against the #10/11 BYU Cougars on Saturday evening. The Hilltoppers were able to keep BYU out of the endzone in the second half, scoring their own touchdown in turn.

The Cougars opened the game with a 10-play, 75-yard drive, resulting in a touchdown. In WKU's first possession of the game, the Hilltoppers got in field goal range as kicker Brayden Narveson put the Red and White on the board with three points after a 36-yard completion.

Leading 7-3 near the end of the first quarter, BYU responded to the WKU fieldgoal with another touchdown to extend its advantage to 14-3. A WKU fumble was proceeded by three consecutive Cougar touchdowns heading into halftime. The Hilltoppers headed to the locker room trailing 35-3.

WKU opened the half strong and drove 86 yards down the field. WKU came up just short in the end and turned the ball over on downs. Just four plays after the turnover, Dionté Ruffin intercepted a BYU pass, to turn the momentum back in WKU's direction.

Ruffin ran it back all the way to the BYU 3-yard line and quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome sealed the deal with a shovel pass to Joshua Simon for a touchdown. It was Simon's third touchdown of the season and seventh of his career.

BYU responded with a quick fieldgoal to take its lead back up to 38-10 as time wound down on the third quarter clock. The Cougars added a second fieldgoal in the fourth quarter to finish off the game with a score of 41-10.

Both Simon and Mitchell Tinsley recorded five catches on the contest. Gaej Walker led the team in rushing at 17 carries and 75 yards.

WKU will continue its road swing at Florida Atlantic on Saturday, Nov. 7 at 5 p.m. CT.