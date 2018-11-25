After two seasons, an overall record of 9-16, and a 2018 record of 3-9, Mike Sanford Jr. - along with his father and brother-in-law - have been fired.

His dismissal comes one day after the Hilltoppers upset Louisiana Tech 30-15. Sanford becomes WKU’s second fired football coach in the program’s FBS history. David Elson was fired after going 0-12 in 2009 (WKU’s first fully eligible season for FBS play). Athletic Director Todd Stewart will hold a press conference Sunday afternoon.

We will make a change at our head coach position.



"I would like to thank Mike for his dedication and passion leading our football program over the last two years. His commitment to bettering the lives of our student-athletes is unquestioned. However, based on a complete review of the total body of work of our program over the last two years and assessing the likelihood of meeting our future expectations, I felt it was time that we make a change in leadership. This was not an easy decision and was not made lightly." — Todd Stewart

The search for a new head coach has begun. Sanford was in his second year of a four-year deal with WKU. The contract included a base salary of $800,000, plus incentives, and a buyout clause starting at $1.5 million in 2017 and decreasing by $300,000 each year.

In 2017, WKU went 6-7 with losses to Illinois, Louisiana Tech, Florida Atlantic, Vanderbilt, Marshall, Florida Int., and Georgia State (Cure Bowl). The loss to Georgia State was WKU’s first bowl loss since 2012. Throughout the season, WKU had the worst ground attack in the nation. The 2018 season started with non-conference losses to Wisconsin (#4 at the time), Maine (FCS), and Louisville. Other than the loss to Maine, WKU seemed to be statistically improved from 2017. However, WKU would go on to win three games: Ball State, UTEP, and Louisiana Tech. Continuity at quarterback, quarterback protection, play calling, red zone scoring, a tiring defense, and shoddy special teams headlined the season-long woes. Sanford has been under increasing pressure from fans since his first few games of the 2017 season. The pressure became unequivocally more so in 2018 as the losses stacked up and the program was not bowl eligible for the first time since 2010.