WKU flips 2022 Navy commit DeAnte McCray

The Hilltoppers landed a surprise commitment in the 2022 class on Wednesday from former Navy commit DeAnte McCray, an edge rusher out of Sandalwood (Fla.). The 6-foot-5, 260-pound strongside defensive end revealed to InsideHilltopperSports.com that he has always been interesting in Western Kentucky and their football program and that getting an offer from the Hilltoppers was huge for him and his recruitment.

“I have been interested in Western Kentucky from the start. I love the atmosphere, love the coaches, I love the environment and I really feel like I’m at home." — DeAnte McCray

McCray announced his decommitment from Navy and commitment to Western Kentucky over social media on Wednesday morning. McCray said that being offered by the Hilltoppers is what ultimately led to his decommitment.

What ultimately led to me decommitting was receiving the opportunity to play at WKU as I stated before. I’ve always had tons of interest in the program.” — DeAnte McCray

McCray said that the Hilltoppers first started to get involved in his recruitment last season when he was put in touch with WKU assistant coach and cornerbacks coach Keynodo Hudson.

“I’ve had interest from WKU since this past season and the first coach I got to connect with was Coach Hudson. He is all about having love for the game and he wants me to give it my all once I’m there.” — DeAnte McCray

McCray said that he took an official visit to Western Kentucky the following Monday through Wednesday and said it was a great environment and he got to reconnect with Coach Hudson and meet more of the coaching staff.

“I took an official visit to Western Kentucky afterwards on Monday through Wednesday. I enjoyed Coach Bethea, Coach Baker and Coach Hudson and they really taught me a lot of lessons and keys to success in the short time I was there.” — DeAnte McCray

McCray said that with the success the Hilltoppers had on the field last season and the recent success in the 2022 NFL Draft just goes to show that if you're willing to work hard, Western Kentucky is the place to be.

“What that says to me is if you work hard enough and put in the time to perfect your craft and get better, this program will help you get to the next level if you’re willing to work. I’m very excited and happy that I get to start my career at WKU.” — DeAnte McCray