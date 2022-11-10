Senior guard Luke Frampton led the Hilltoppers this evening with a stellar performance to start his last season. Western Kentucky (1-0) pulled out the victory over Eastern Kentucky (1-1), beginning their season with a 66-60 win on the road.

Frampton scored 21 points, hitting six of his eight field goal attempts, including five-of-six three-pointers. He was a huge reason why WKU was able to fight back and maintain the lead as the game winded down.

Senior forward Jairus Hamilton also had a solid game for WKU, scoring 11 points with nine rebounds and two steals. Hamilton gave WKU a well-needed scoring lift after Dayvion McKnight couldn't find his rhythm tonight on the offensive end.

Although McKnight struggled to score tonight, he impacted the game in other ways with five rebounds, six assists, and two steals. That's a sign of a great player when he understands his impact on the game goes beyond scoring, so that's a positive.