WKU head coach Tyson Helton previews Middle Tennessee

Cunningham went down in last week's win over Southern Miss and was replaced by Mike DiLiello, so his status for Saturday's game remains questionable.

The Blue Raiders are led by quarterback Chase Cunningham on offense, who is completing 62.5% of his passes for 1,318 yards and 16 touchdowns against three interceptions so far this season.

Like WKU, the Blue Raiders are also 4-4 on the season, but 2-2 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee are currently putting up 30.3 points and averaging 340.8 yards of total offense per game. Their defense is allowing 26.4 points and 393.5 yards per game on defense.

Middle Tennessee is riding a two-game winning streak of their own, that includes a 44-13 road win over UConn and a 35-10 dismantling of Southern Miss last week in Murfreesboro.

Western Kentucky is currently riding a three-game winning streak after Saturday's 45-13 win over Charlotte at home. The Hilltoppers have now evened up their record at 4-4 on the season and are 3-1 in Conference USA play.

- Big rivalry week with Middle Tennessee. Should be a good environment. Two good football teams. Excited to be at home again.

- Congratulates Mike White on an "exceptional" performance on Sunday. Proud of him and what he accomplished. Made all of Hilltoppers nation proud.

- Enough people that are a part of our program to know that's a big game. Their guys recognize that Middle Tennessee is a good football team and it will take everything they have to go win that game.

- Coach (Rick) Stockstill does a fantastic job of getting his guys ready to play and they have a great staff there.

- We've got this winning streak going, but we have to take it one game at a time and focus on Middle Tennessee.

- On Charlotte win: Thought it was a complete team win. Played exceptionally well together in all phases. Defense created momentum early. Offense scored early. Thought they had control of the game the whole time.

- Liking the fact that they are improving every single week. Still have a lot to improve on though.

- Coach (Maurice) Crum and his staff is putting guys in the right places to make plays. They are making it hard on the quarterback to go out there and perform on a high level. Defensive front is creating a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks. Playing a lot of guys right now, which is good. They have done a really good job the past couple of weeks.

- On Middle Tennessee: They are a chip-on-your-shoulder group that plays hard. Coached extremely well. Do a good job from an offensive standpoint. Their offensive line is a physical. They have two athletic quarterbacks. One of them got injured last week (Chase Cunningham), so we'll see how that goes. Have good skill out there that can make big plays.

Defensively, they do a good job of getting the ball down and limit those explosive plays on runs or completions. They are playing hard-nosed, tough football. I think we're a scrappy team and that's how I view them as well.

Going to see two comparable teams out there trying to win a game and it should be a really good atmosphere to go see a game.

- On creating turnovers: Just guys making plays. Coach Crum is putting guys in a position to make plays. We're starting to make the quarterback think about what is about to happen. Changes coverages and looks at the snap and forcing the quarterback to play at a high level. We've been rallying to the ball and gang tackling in the run game. Everything we've been working on are starting to come into play.