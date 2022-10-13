WKU hosted its first pro day in three years this afternoon, and it did not disappoint. Fifteen NBA teams were in attendance to watch head coach Rick Stansbury's players compete and showcase their talents. They ran through a series of high-intensity drills and quick games to warm up and get everyone loose before it was time to play three on three, and eventually five on five. Coach Stansbury enjoyed what he saw from his guys today, and he can't wait for this season's home opener, an exhibition against Montevallo (Ala.) on November 2nd.

"It's great to get back and be able have this,"- Coach Rick Stansbury. "It was a very successful day and we had a bunch of NBA teams in here, so I thought it was good."

This team has only gotten better from last year, adding much needed bench depth and more scoring for the Hilltoppers. Transfers like Dontaie Allen and Khristian Lander are expected to have key roles this upcoming season and they'll have a huge factor on WKU's success throughout the year. The Hilltoppers returned most of their top scorers, the big ones being star point guard Dayvion McKnight and the tallest player in the country, Jamarion Sharp. These two stood out the most today, showing positive impacts on both sides of the ball. The core of this team improved tremendously and they'll make a run at the conference championship if they're able to put the pieces together.

Today's Takeaways:

1. Scoring shouldn't be a hard task for this team. Led by Dayvion McKnight, this offense is run perfectly for putting the ball in the hoop. They have capable shooters one through four and a seven-foot five center that's ready to catch lobs and dunk everything under the rim. McKnight's playmaking ability will set his teammates up for quality shot attempts and he's still a threat to score himself. Adding more shooting around him just makes it even better and this team has the scoring potential to be the best in the entire conference.

2. Defense! Defense! Defense! Jamarion Sharp is the man in the middle and he'll have to set the tone for this team on the defensive end. He blocked nearly everything around the rim today, something we've seen many times before. Leading D-I in blocks last season with 4.6 a game, Sharp is one of the best defenders in the country and his ability to alter shots around the rim or on the perimeter raises WKU's defensive ceiling to another level. If he can continue to be an eraser at the rim and everyone else plays with effort and passion, WKU will not be easy to score on.

3. Dayvion McKnight breakout year? Dayvion McKnight has a big junior year ahead of him and he looks like he's ready to take his game to another level. McKnight is an all around guard with elite finishing and playmaking skills that makes him one of the best guards in C-USA. With an improved three-pointer and more attempts from that range, McKnight will be a top player in the conference once again, and maybe even the whole nation. The team goes as he goes, and when he does, you might need some luck to stop number 20.

4. Transfers look ready to play. As I mentioned above, Coach Stansbury has added some depth to his squad that strengthens the whole team. Transfers Khristian Lander and Emmanuel Akot looked good during their pro day. Lander has a silky-smooth game that's complimented with a knockdown jump shot and nice playmaking skills. Akot has showcased touch on his shots, the ability to defend multiple positions, and he's stretched the floor well. Fallou Diagne is an intriguing player due to his size and shooting combination. Diagne is 6-foot-11 and he has the ability to play inside and out, which always makes it tougher to defend. Dontaie Allen is wired to score the ball, and that's what he did today. Allen's shot-making ability didn't go unnoticed, as he scored from all three levels. His scoring will be needed this season and that's another guy who can go off for double digit points at any moment.