WKU lands a verbal commitment from WR Quinton Henry

Class of 2022 wide receiver Quinton Henry announced his verbal commitment to Western Kentucky on Tuesday morning. The now-senior at Kenosha (Wisc.) Bradford High School announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers over social media on Tuesday followed by an offical announcement of his committment from WKU Football's social media page.



"WKU was the first to realize my potential as a player. They were the first to offer me an opportunity to play at the next level." — Quinton Henry

Western Kentucky was the first school to give Henry an offer, offering him a scholarship last February. This spring, Henry's standout performance on the field had drawn offers from Western Kentucky and Northern Iowa. He also had interest from power five programs Wisconsin, Purdue and Iowa State as well.



"I believe my hardwork and commitment to being the best is my greatest aspect. I will use that hard work and commitment to better myself, to benefit the team’s success, and win more bowl games." — Quinton Henry

The 6-foot-0, 175-pound receiver has recorded 51 total receptions for 988 yards and 12 touchdowns over the course of his career at Kenosha Bradford High School. The native of Kenosha, WI. recorded 13 receptions for 254 yards and three touchdowns during the 2020 season. During his senior season, the two-star wide receiver recorded 38 receptions for 813 yards and ten touchdowns.

