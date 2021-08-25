WKU lands Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams
Rick Stansbury and the Western Kentucky men's basketball program received a pretty impactful transfer Wednesday in former Cincinnati guard Keith Williams.
A 6-foot-5 guard who played four seasons at Cincinnati, Williams joins the Hilltoppers' program after scoring 1,156 career points with the Bearcats. He averaged 14.3 points as a senior last season, 12.6 points as a junior and 9.9 points as a sophomore. Williams will have one season left to play with WKU.
"Keith is a player who's had great success at a high level and with a quality program," Stansbury said in a news release. "He brings us maturity, experience, versatility and a lot of toughness. He's a terrific young man and teammate who already has his degree. We're thrilled to have him be a part of our family."
A former four-star Class of 2017 prospect by Rivals, the Brooklyn, New York native averaged 24.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game as a senior at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School.
Including the addition of Williams, WKU's 2021-22 roster will include fifth-year senior Josh Anderson, redshirt seniors Jaylen Butz and Luke Frampton, senior Jairus Hamilton, juniors Jamarion Sharp and Isaiah Cozart, sophomores Dayvion McKnight, Sherman Brashear, Bailey Conrad and Darrius Miles, redshirt freshman Noah Stansbury and true freshmen Zion Harmon and Elijah Hughey.
