WKU lands Cincinnati transfer Keith Williams

A 6-foot-5 guard who played four seasons at Cincinnati, Williams joins the Hilltoppers' program after scoring 1,156 career points with the Bearcats. He averaged 14.3 points as a senior last season, 12.6 points as a junior and 9.9 points as a sophomore. Williams will have one season left to play with WKU.

"Keith is a player who's had great success at a high level and with a quality program," Stansbury said in a news release. "He brings us maturity, experience, versatility and a lot of toughness. He's a terrific young man and teammate who already has his degree. We're thrilled to have him be a part of our family."

A former four-star Class of 2017 prospect by Rivals, the Brooklyn, New York native averaged 24.2 points and 12.6 rebounds per game as a senior at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School.