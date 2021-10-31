WKU lands commitment from DE Keaton Law
After his latest visit to Western Kentucky on Saturday, Baker (Ala.) defensive end Keaton Law announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers via Twitter on Sunday.
The 6-foot-4, 245-pound prospect chose WKU over the likes of Colorado, Utah State, Middle Tennessee, Central Michigan, Army, Georgia State, and South Alabama.
Law originally picked an offer the Hilltoppers back on March 4th and also visited back in July for Hilltopper Hangout.
The Mobile, Alabama native becomes the eighth overall commitment for Western Kentucky in the 2022 recruiting class.
Law is the first defensive commitment for WKU in the class.