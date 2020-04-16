Vincennes (Ind.) forward Kevin Osawe became the latest addition to the Hilltoppers' 2021 recruiting class, announcing his commitment on Thursday evening via Twitter.

Osawe is coming off a sophomore campaign where he was named Third-Team, All-American by NJCAA after averaging 17.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game this past season while shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.5% from three-point range.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound sophomore is a native of Brampton, Ontario where he starred at Central Tech at the high school level.

Osawe is ranked the 10th best JUCO prospect in the country, according to JUCORecruiting.com.

West Virginia and Oklahoma State were other programs showing interest.

Osawe joins a Western Kentucky recruiting class that includes Collins (Ky.) guard Dayvion McKnight, who is already signed, and Core4 Academy (Ga.) guard Kylen Milton.

2020 COMMITMENTS