WKU lands JUCO DL transfer Hosea Wheeler

Western Kentucky picked up another commitment from the 2022 class on Wednesday, landing JUCO defensive lineman transfer Hosea Wheeler, who was previously on the roster of Sacramento City College (Ca.). The prospect out of Elk Grove, CA. announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers over social media on Wednesday afternoon.

Western Kentucky began to get involved with Wheeler's recruitment earlier this month, extending an offer on June 16. Wheeler told InsideHilltopperSports.com that Western Kentucky was one of his top options and that based on his initial interaction with the coaching staff, he knew the program could help him reach his full potential as a player.

"I know the culture there is great and it certainly sounded like a great winning program that can help me reach my top potential as a teammate and an athlete." — Hosea Wheeler

Wheeler said that WKU assistant coach and defensive line coach Kenny Baker was the first member of the Hilltoppers' coaching staff to reach out to him. He said that he liked receiving the offer from Coach Baker and additionally enjoyed his hospitality. They discussed strengths and weaknesses in their first conversation. He left for Bowling Green on June 20, spending two memorable days on campus. He said that he learned a lot about his own position during his visit and reconnected with Coach Baker. He said that he met every member of the coaching staff during his time on campus. He added that he really enjoyed learning about former WKU edge and recent Atlanta Falcons draftee DeAngelo Malone. He said he thought Malone had a great work ethic and played with a lot of effort.

"It felt great to see WKU, it was really nice. I was there for two days and it was very memorable. I learned so many things about my position during my time there." — Hosea Wheeler

The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive tackle is an unranked 2022 prospect on Rivals.com and collected offers from five programs since his recruitment began in May.