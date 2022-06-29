WKU lands JUCO DL transfer Hosea Wheeler
Western Kentucky picked up another commitment from the 2022 class on Wednesday, landing JUCO defensive lineman transfer Hosea Wheeler, who was previously on the roster of Sacramento City College (Ca.).
The prospect out of Elk Grove, CA. announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers over social media on Wednesday afternoon.
Western Kentucky began to get involved with Wheeler's recruitment earlier this month, extending an offer on June 16.
Wheeler told InsideHilltopperSports.com that Western Kentucky was one of his top options and that based on his initial interaction with the coaching staff, he knew the program could help him reach his full potential as a player.
Wheeler said that WKU assistant coach and defensive line coach Kenny Baker was the first member of the Hilltoppers' coaching staff to reach out to him. He said that he liked receiving the offer from Coach Baker and additionally enjoyed his hospitality. They discussed strengths and weaknesses in their first conversation.
He left for Bowling Green on June 20, spending two memorable days on campus. He said that he learned a lot about his own position during his visit and reconnected with Coach Baker. He said that he met every member of the coaching staff during his time on campus.
He added that he really enjoyed learning about former WKU edge and recent Atlanta Falcons draftee DeAngelo Malone. He said he thought Malone had a great work ethic and played with a lot of effort.
The 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive tackle is an unranked 2022 prospect on Rivals.com and collected offers from five programs since his recruitment began in May.
In addition to being offered by Western Kentucky, Wheeler also collected offers from North Dakota, Northwestern State, Old Dominion and Western Illinois.
Wheeler announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers after visiting both Western Kentucky and Old Dominion this past week.
Wheeler said playing for Sacramento City College has been a great opportunity and experience for him and that coming into this upcoming season with the Hilltoppers, he's ready to compete.
