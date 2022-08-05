WKU lands Providence Day (N.C.) 2023 C Riley Allenspach

The 6-foot-10, 215-pound three-star center out of Cornelius, N.C. announced his commitment to the Hilltoppers over social media on Friday morning, thanking both WKU head coach Rick Stansbury and assistant coach Martin Cross for the opportunity.

His father, Brian Allenspach also played center for Western Kentucky from 1999-2001.

Western Kentucky locked down another commitment from the 2023 class on Friday, securing Providence Day (N.C.) 2023 big man Riley Allenspach.

Allenspach received an offer from Western Kentucky this past month after taking a visit to campus on Tuesday, July 26.

In addition to being offered by Western Kentucky, Allenspach has also collected offers from Appalchian State, Army, Chattanooga, East Carolina, Furman, George Mason, Georgia State, Jacksonville, Mercer, Navy, Samford, SIUE, Toledo, UTEP and Yale.

Allenspach also visited Furman and Yale before taking his final visit with the Hilltoppers.