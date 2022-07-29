 Western Kentucky Hilltopper Football-WKU lands RIG Academy (Swe.) 2023 RB Oliver Lundberg Coleman
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-29 17:37:27 -0500') }} football Edit

WKU lands RIG Academy (Swe.) 2023 RB Oliver Lundberg Coleman

RIG Academy RB Oliver Lundberg Coleman during his visit to WKU. (Oliver Lundberg Coleman)
Drew Toennies • InsideHilltopperSports
Staff Writer
@drew_toennies

Western Kentucky landed a commitment from an intriguing international recruit on Friday as RIG Academy (Swe.) 2023 running back Oliver Lundberg Coleman announced he was officially a Hilltopper after a great unofficial visit with the program.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound Swedish running back announced his commitment to Western Kentucky over social media on Friday afternoon.

Coleman spoke with InsideHilltopperSports.com about how it felt to be committed to Western Kentucky and what ultimately led to his decision.

He said that Western Kentucky felt like home and the coaching staff have been great throughout his recruitment process. When observing the Hilltoppers' practice, Coleman said he just wanted to get suited up in a WKU uniform and train with the rest of the team.

"WKU felt like home and just watching practice made me wanna dress up in a WKU uniform and train. I really want to become the best I can be and I feel like the coaches can bring that out of me."
— Oliver Lundberg Coleman

Coleman said he had a great time during his unofficial visit to Western Kentucky and loved the campus, the facilities and the field. He added he is confident the coaching staff could help him unlock his full potential as a running back.

"I have loved everything about the campus, all the facilities and the field. I am very grateful to have the chance to be part of such a great football program."
— Oliver Lundberg Coleman

Coleman collected an offer from Western Kentucky on June 7 after he impressed WKU assistant coach and running backs coach Enrique Davis at Kennesaw State's mega camp. Since then, Coleman has also conversed with director of player personnel John Kuceyeski and director of scouting Zach Kramme.



Coleman is an unranked 2023 prospect on Rivals.com and has collected a single offer from Western Kentucky.

Coleman said playing for RIG Football Academy has not only developed him as an athlete but its also taught him to work hard. He added that his current school and coaching staff have played a huge role in his recruitment and ultimately led to his opportunity to play collegiate football with the Hilltoppers.

