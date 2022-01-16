WKU lands West Virginia transfer quarterback Jarret Doege

Western Kentucky landed a new transfer quarterback in West Virginia's Jarret Doege, who announced that he was finishing up his collegiate football career as a Hilltopper on Sunday. The soon-to-be sixth year senior entered the transfer portal on December 31st and announced his committment to Western Kentucky on Twitter.

As a Mountaineer during the 2021 season, Doege threw for 3,048 yards, 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Before playing for West Virginia, Doege spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons at Bowling Green where he threw for 4,041 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Lubbock, TX. native has thrown for a total of 10,494 yards and 79 scores in five seasons. The former three-star quarterback is expected to replace record-setting quarterback Bailey Zappe, who broke the NCAA record for most passing yards and touchdowns in a single-season this past fall.