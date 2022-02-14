WKU looks for fifth straight win in Hattiesburg
Western Kentucky (14-11, 6-6 C-USA) is set to close out a three-game road road swing on Monday, looking for their fifth straight win and third straight road win against Southern Miss (6-17, 1-9 C-USA) at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg, MS.
The two were scheduled to face off in the C-USA opener but Southern Miss had to postpone due to COVID-19 protocols within their program.
The Hilltoppers are 10-1 all-time against Southern Miss, only falling to the Golden Eagles 67-64 in overtime in the second meeting in Hattiesburg. Since then, Western Kentucky has recorded nine straight victories over Southern Miss.
TV: ESPN+
WHO: Western Kentucky at Southern Miss
WHEN: Monday at 7 p.m. CT
WHERE: Reed Green Coliseum, Hattiesburg, MS.
RANKINGS COMPARISON - WESTERN KENTUCKY | SOUTHERN MISS
ESPN BPI: No. 103 | No. 333
KENPOM: No. 112 | No. 333
SAGARIN: No. 122 | No. 319
2020-21 NET RANKINGS: No. 122 | No. 329
Western Kentucky was below .500 on the season and in the midst of a five-game losing streak not too long ago. Now, the Hilltoppers are back up to .500 and are on a four-game winning streak, including three straight on the road.
The Hilltoppers narrowly escaped C-USA west division foe UTSA on Saturday, recording a 71-65 win over the Roadrunners at the Convocation Center in San Antonio, TX.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton and fifth year guard Josh Anderson led the way for the Hilltoppers, recording 18 points each. Hamilton also recorded seven rebounds and one assist while Anderson finished with six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Graduate guard Camron Justice recorded 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.
|Player
|HT/WT
|Year
|Notes
|
Tyler Stevenson
|
6'8"/215
|
Jr.
|
Stevenson is averaging 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
|
Tae Hardy
|
6'3"/191
|
Jr.
|
Hardy is averaging 13.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
|
Isaih Moore
|
6'10"/197
|
Jr.
|
Moore is averaging 10.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
|
Jaron Pierre Jr.
|
6'4"/182
|
Fr.
|
Pierre is averaging 10.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
|
DeAndre Pinckney
|
6'8"/206
|
Jr.
|
Pinckney is averaging 8.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
KEY RESERVES: Rashad Bolden (6.9 ppg), Walyn Napper (4.4 ppg), Mo Arnold (2.2 ppg).
Southern Miss is coming off their sixth straight loss, falling 84-63 to UAB in Birmingham, AL.
Junior forward Tyler Stevenson recorded 24 points, four rebounds and one block in the loss.
Junior forward DeAndre Pinckney had 12 points, four rebounds and one steal.
Freshman guard Rashad Bolden recorded 11 points, one rebound and one assist.
|Stat
|Western Kentucky
|Southern Miss
|
Points Per Game
|
76.2
|
62.9
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
.476
|
.425
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
.356
|
.316
|
Rebound Margin
|
-1.0
|
-2.9
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
1.2
|
0.9
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.4
|
5.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
5.8
|
2.9
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
69.5
|
72.4
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
.416
|
.441
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
.338
|
.354
SOUTHERN MISS RECORD THIS SEASON: 6-17, 1-9 C-USA / KEY WINS: William Carey, Lamar, UNC Wilmington, UC San Diego, UTSA, Southeastern Baptist; KEY LOSSES: Louisiana, TCU, Montana, South Alabama, Southern Illinois, Jacksonville, ULM, East Carolina, UTEP, LA Tech, Middle Tennessee, North Texas, Rice, FIU, FAU, UAB.
SERIES HISTORY: Western Kentucky is 10-1 all-time against Southern Miss, falling only once to the Golden Eagles. The Hilltoppers have recorded nine straight wins. The last time the two teams met was in Bowling Green, KY. on Mar. 8, 2020. The Hilltoppers prevailed 75-72.
Western Kentucky will close out their three-game road trip on Monday against Southern Miss. The opening tip is at 7 p.m. CT and the game will be televised on ESPN+.
