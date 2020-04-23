WKU making a good impression on Florence (Ala.) LB target
Florence (Ala.) linebacker Carson Casteel has double-digit offers on his resume with Western Kentucky extending an offer back on March 24th.The talented prospect is still in the learning process wh...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news