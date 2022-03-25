WKU names Michael Hutchings as outside linebackers coach

Western Kentucky has named former USC defensive analyst Michael Hutchings as the new outside linebackers coach, head coach Tyson Helton announced on Friday.

Hutchings is a former team captain and Rose Bowl champion at USC and has worked as a defensive analyst for both Oregon and USC.

Hutchings helped improve the Trojans' defense from 2019 to 2020, trimming total yards allowed per game from 408.7 down to 369.7 while also dropping passing yards allowed per game from 246.2 to 216.3. USC forced 16 turnovers in a shorter six-game season in 2020. In 2019, the Trojans' defense forced 16 turnovers in 13 contests.

Safety Talanoa Hufanga was a standout on the Trojans' defense, earning consensus All-American first team honors and became the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year. Defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu was a weapon for USC's defense in 2020, earning All-Pac-12 first team honors in 2020.

Before becoming a defensive analyst, Hutchings was a graduate assistant, working with USC's linebackers from 2018-19. In 2019, inside linebacker John Houston Jr. led the defense in tackles with 104. In 2018, inside linebacker Cameron Smith became the first USC player in almost 40 years to lead the team in tackles three seasons in a row.

Hutchings played four seasons for USC as an inside linebacker from 2013-2016, making 15 starts out of 52 contests he played in. He grabbed 118 total tackles, including eight for a loss with three sacks. He also recorded two deflections and one interception throughout his career.

During the 2016 season, Hutchings was a team captain for USC's Rose Bowl Champion team while also becoming a Pac-12 honorable mention. Hutchings also won the team's Chris Carlisle Courage Award.

Hutchings received his bachelor's degree in communication from USC in 2017 and a master's degree in communication managment.

The Concord, CA. native was a prep All-American in 2012 when he was a senior at De La Salle High School.