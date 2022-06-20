WKU offers Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 2023 QB JD Sherrod
Western Kentucky has expressed interest in another quarterback prospect this past week as Briarcrest Christian (Tenn.) 2023 quarterback JD Sherrod picked up an offer from the Hilltoppers on Friday....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news