It's officially official.

Western Kentucky men's basketball will play three non-conference games in a bubble setting hosted by Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center from Nov. 28-Dec. 3, it was announced Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers will open play on Nov. 28 vs. Little Rock, face the host Cardinals on Dec. 1 and conclude their time in the bubble against Prairie View A&M on Dec. 3.

WKU's matchup with UofL will be a true road game and count toward the schools' ongoing four-year series. The Cardinals are scheduled to play in Bowling Green at E.A. Diddle Arena in 2021-22.

All teams in the Louisville bubble will stay at the Galt House Hotel, which is connected to the KFC Yum! Center by an elevated walkway. There'll be two practice courts available inside the bubble, and a weight room will also be set up in the Galt House for teams to use.

In addition to the Louisville bubble, WKU is also slated to participate in a bubble setting in Nebraska as part of its nine-game non-conference schedule, which the program said will be announced soon.